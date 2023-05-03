MAYOR Robert Taylor has revealed there was talk of calling off Saturday's Group 10 rugby league game in an attempt to preserve the Carrington Park surface for the Penrith Panthers clash with the Wests Tigers.
However, those skeptical about the ability of the ground to hold up to three games of footy in non-stop wet weather were proven wrong.
The event program played out as advertised, and the decision paid off.
"We had the three games," Cr Taylor said.
"The Penrith executives, they were a bit worried that the ground would be chopped up because some grounds that they play on in Sydney and other areas, they get chopped up really bad, and they wanted to cancel the Group 10 game.
"Full credit to our maintenance staff that look after Carrington Park, the ground held up absolutely magnificent. We played the whole three games and never chopped that ground up once.
"Even at the end of that game, the ground was in immaculate condition. They could play another game, no problem whatsoever."
He said the feedback from the Penrith Panthers was excellent as well.
"Panthers have said that this is in the top six grounds of the NRL to play on and [Saturday night] proved it," Cr Taylor said.
"Under those conditions, for that ground to hold up the way it was, was fabulous."
The performance of the playing surface only added to what was a very successful weekend for Bathurst Regional Council's partnership with the Penrith Panthers.
There were more than 11,000 tickets sold for the match, coming close to the record of 11,253 set in 2022, and spectators were treated to an exciting match between Penrith and the Wests Tigers.
In what was an unexpected result, the Tigers broke a 273-day drought to win 12-8 against the defending premiers.
The Tigers had been winless since round 20 of 2022.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.