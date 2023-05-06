COLD temperatures and constant rain would have deterred some people from going to the football, but there were thousands who refused to miss it.
More than 11,000 people bought tickets to the National Rugby League clash between the Penrith Panthers and the Wests Tigers, the teams playing at Bathurst's Carrington Park.
Some people turned up as early as 3pm to ensure they had a good spot staked out for the main game.
And they were rewarded with a surprise outcome.
The Tigers, which had not won a game since round 20 of the 2022 season, were able to beat the defending premiers with their performance.
The score was 12-8, and as the winners, the Tigers got their names etched onto the Royce Simmons Cup.
Scroll through the photos to see faces in the crowd.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.