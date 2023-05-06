Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Photos

Photos of footy fans at the Bathurst NRL match at Carrington Park

May 6 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

COLD temperatures and constant rain would have deterred some people from going to the football, but there were thousands who refused to miss it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.