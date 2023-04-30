THEY might have been under umbrellas and ponchos instead of in the middle at Carrington Park on Saturday night, but Wests Tigers captain Api Koroisau says the 'incredible' Bathurst crowd played a key role in their shock victory.
On Thursday the chants in Bathurst were 'Nathan Cleary, Nathan Cleary' as young fans welcomed Penrith's star playmaker. On Saturday night as the clock ticked down in their NRL clash with West Tigers, the voices that could be heard weren't cheering for Panthers.
Instead it was a chant of 'Tigers, Tigers' that could be heard over the driving rain at Carrington Park.
It was a chant that got louder as those Tigers pulled off a shock 12-8 win against the defending premiers, the victory the side's first in 273 days.
"They really drove us home," Koroisau said of the fans.
"It was incredible, I just heard the screams getting louder and louder the longer the game went."
As the temperature sat at just over 10 degrees and close to 28 millimetres of rain soaked Bathurst on Saturday, it would have been a good excuse for fans to stay home.
But instead 11,055 turned out to watch the Panthers-Tigers match.
It wasn't a Carrington Park crowd record, but it was a turn out players from both the NRL sides who played in the testing conditions appreciated.
Penrith skipper Isaah Yeo went as far as saying the Bathurst crowd was the one of the only positives for him on an evening that was otherwise disappointing.
As a Dubbo native, Yeo took pride in seeing how not only Bathurst residents, but fans from right across the Central West region supported the ninth edition of Panthers' now annual Carrington Park fixture.
"If I could look for a positive out of what has happened I thought the turn out tonight was really good," he said.
"It was terrible conditions for them, it's a late night on a Saturday too and that affects people travelling in and out who aren't living in Bathurst.
"As soon as you run out, they all have the umbrellas out and it looked like the field was packed, it's a massive credit to not just Bathurst, but the surrounding areas.
"They don't get many NRL games out here so when they do, regardless of the weather, they all come out.
"You could see how loud they were, particularly the Tigers fans who travelled. It's one of the joys of coming out to country footy and to me, particularly the Central West, it's pretty special."
As well as praising the fans, Koroisau was also impressed with the Carrington Park playing surface.
While a Peter McDonald Premiership match between Bathurst Panthers and St Pat's, plus a Penrith versus Western Suburbs NSW Cup clash were played prior to the NRL fixture, the ground held up well.
"It was incredible, I was really surprised actually, there was a game before us so I thought it might have been more chopped up than it was," Koroisau said.
"That surface was incredible, I thought it was great."
The fans, the playing surface and Koroisau's first win as Tigers captain means the Saturday night in Bathurst is one he'll remember for some time.
"At the moment that's pretty up there, it's pretty up there," he said when asked to compare the Bathurst win to his other career highlights.
"Coming up against an incredible side like Penrith - just the way we won. We played hard footy, tough footy. I think we limited their back five pretty well, which is a really pleasing thing.
"We just kept saying kick it to the corners, let them bring it out."
