Api Koroisau, Isaah Yeo pay tribute to 'incredible' fans who braved cold, wet

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated May 1 2023 - 1:33pm, first published 8:00am
Wests Tigers captain Api Koroisau said the crowd helped inspire his side's shock win over Penrith. Picture by Phil Blatch
THEY might have been under umbrellas and ponchos instead of in the middle at Carrington Park on Saturday night, but Wests Tigers captain Api Koroisau says the 'incredible' Bathurst crowd played a key role in their shock victory.

Local News

