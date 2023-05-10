A MEETING through mutual friends has resulted in a beautiful wedding for former Bathurst resident Emma Marino, and her new husband Harry Capel.
The pair were married on Friday, March 17 - St Patrick's Day - at St Mark's Cathedral in Darling Point, where they were joined by friends and family.
The venue was embellished by beautiful floral arrangements from Potter Studio, with the florist also designing the bridal bouquet, the groom's boutonniere, and other floral accents on the day.
Emma was joined by her parents Patricia [Trish] and Francesco [Frank] Marino, who travelled from Bathurst to support their daughter on the day.
Emma was also joined by her four bridesmaids, Alexa Mahony, Victoria Deans, Rosie Stratton and Eleanor Swanson, as well as her younger sister, Anabel Marino, who was maid of honour on the day.
The bride opted for a classic and effortless custom Karen Willis Holmes dress which included a strapless bodice with a box pleat at the centre, and a simple sheath shape skirt.
To pay homage to her mother, Emma's dress also featured a belt that was adorned with pearls from her mother; Trish Marino's wedding dress.
She also wore a two-tiered veil for the ceremony, accessorised with shoes by Sophia Webster and Jennifer Behr earrings.
The groom wore a custom black and white suit by Farage, and was supported by his parents Melissa and Nicolas Capel on the day.
He also had four groomsmen, Richard Ridge, Gordon White, Henry Stratton and Thomas Anderson, and had best man Edward Nankivell at his side.
The bridesmaids, and maid of honour were all dressed in a satin sage green dress with a V-neckline and pleat detailing on both the skirt and the bust.
Following the ceremony, the couple and their family and friends made their way to The Royal Sydney Golf Club in Rose Bay for the wedding reception.
In order to properly recover from the wedding celebrations, the couple also hosted an event for guests on the the following day.
They were joined by family and friends at the Royal Prince Edward Yacht Club in Point Piper, where they were able to regale each other with wedding tales.
Though the couple are yet to officially decide where they will make their home, they are currently residing in Darling Point, and will be spending their honeymoon travelling around Europe.
