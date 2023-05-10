Western Advocate
Former Bathurst resident Emma Marino married Harry Capel in Sydney

By Alise McIntosh
Updated May 12 2023 - 5:49pm, first published May 10 2023 - 2:30pm
A MEETING through mutual friends has resulted in a beautiful wedding for former Bathurst resident Emma Marino, and her new husband Harry Capel.

