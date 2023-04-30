A man who went to a 68-year-old's house with two friends after an alleged theft has found himself in handcuffs after leaving the victim bloodied and bruised.
Patrick Lloyd Rodwell, 25, of Kurim Avenue, appeared in Orange Local Court for sentencing on Thursday.
Rodwell had previously pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and told the police that he and the two co-offenders, one aged in his 20s and the other in his 40s, went to the man's house after personal items were allegedly stolen from his storage unit.
Magistrate David Day said the offence was objectively serious because of the number of participants and the injuries inflicted on the victim.
The court was told Rodwell played a minor role initially but it was aggravated when he went back to the vehicle to get sticks, described as thin winding sticks used in carpentry.
His solicitor Mr Long said Rodwell "got caught up in the moment" when it came to the offence but admitted his involvement when police arrested him.
"Instead of this sorting out the theft of his belongings, all it's done is led to him being arrested, charged and then the whole court process," he said.
According to court documents, Rodwell believed the victim's relative was involved in stealing his belongings and despite initially threatening to call the police he went to the victim's house with two other men where they got into an argument with the victim and threats were made.
Rodwell had a removalist store items in a storage shed but later decided to hire a different removalist to move the belongings to a different storage shed.
However, on November 14, 2022, Rodwell visited the new facility and found several items including three guitars, a laptop, big screen TV, full gym set including weights, a scooter and various tools and a large wood fire heater were missing.
Two of the men are younger, there is no way that [the victim] would have stood a chance against the three.- Sergeant Beau Riley
The second removalist said none of those items were at the first location so he sent a series of text messages to the victim who was involved in the first move.
In the messages, Rodwell indicated he was going to the police and his lawyer over his belief the victim and his relative had stolen his property.
Instead of reporting the alleged theft to the police, an associate of Rodwell's sent threatening messages to the victim and after a back and forth, he, Rodwell and another co-offender went to the victim's house at 6.15pm that night.
They parked about 400 metres from the house in an adjoining street and initially got into an argument with the victim who stayed behind a screen door.
However, according to the court documents, the argument escalated and the victim retrieved a metal baseball bat and ran towards the trio and hit one of them in the shoulder.
Rodwell and the other co-accused then ran back to the vehicle and retrieved two sticks.
As a result the victim retreated to his front door but didn't make it inside before he was attacked by the three men on the front porch.
The victim fell onto the ground and was on his back when Rodwell and another man repeatedly hit him about 10 times with their sticks before fleeing the scene.
The three men then left in their vehicle.
The 68-year-old victim suffered bruising and swelling to his arms, legs, and face and lacerations to his left hand, left elbow and left knee. He then contacted the police.
Police arrived and saw blood droplets on the front entry area and walls. The victim gave a statement.
Paramedics also attended and took him to hospital for further treatment where he received four stitches to his left elbow and four stitches to his left pinky finger.
Police arrested arrested Rodwell and the other man who wielded the stick on November 16.
During an interview with police Rodwell said he went to get the sticks to defend his friend who was being chased by the victim with the baseball bat.
Mr Long conceded the custodial threshold was crossed but sought a community based sentence.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Beau Riley also said the custodial threshold was crossed but argued for a full-time jail sentence.
He said given the nature of the messages between the men and the victim "you cannot read any other way that he knows that a violent confrontation was going to take place".
"He meets up with two of his violent mates, they go to his house, somehow Mr Rodwell [and the co-offender] knew there is weapons," Sergeant Riley said.
"This is three men up against a 68-year-old man at his home.
"Two of the men are younger, there is no way that [the victim] would have stood a chance against the three."
Magistrate David Day sentenced Rodwell to full-time jail despite his limited criminal history.
Mr Day sentenced Rodwell to 18 months' jail with a 13-month non-parole period.
Rodwell, who had been on bail was taken into custody and led to the court cells.
However, he was released on bail again a few hours later after launching a severity appeal that is to be heard in the District Court.
The sentence date for the co-offender who was also armed with a stick has been adjourned.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.