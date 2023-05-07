Western Advocate
Pictures from Bathurst West Public School's celebration of Mr Denmead

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated May 7 2023 - 11:39am, first published 11:00am
THERE was face painting, picnics and parachutes, and in amongst the celebrations at Bathurst West Public School, there were also a few tears from staff and parents, as they helped to farewell Mr Denmead.

