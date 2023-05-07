THERE was face painting, picnics and parachutes, and in amongst the celebrations at Bathurst West Public School, there were also a few tears from staff and parents, as they helped to farewell Mr Denmead.
Darren Denmead has spent the last eight years as the principal of West Bathurst Public, and spent five years before that as a teacher at the school.
In that time, he has certainly made his mark.
So much so, that parents, family members, friends and students from surrounding schools made their way to West Bathurst on Thursday, April 27 to farewell Mr Denmead, on his second-last day before retirement.
People prepared picnic baskets, and slipped on silly socks, all to pay tribute to Mr Denmead, and to give him the send-off that he deserved.
It was a celebration of epic proportions and the love for Mr Denmead could be felt radiating throughout the halls of the school.
It is clear that Mr Denmead will be missed dearly, but the Western Advocate wishes him all the best for his retirement.
