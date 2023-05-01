Western Advocate
Home/National Sport/A-League

Panorama not dismayed by loss to Macquarie in hard fought match

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated May 1 2023 - 3:34pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dylan White and Panorama FC went down 1-0 to Macquarie United on Saturday. Picture by Phil Blatch.
Dylan White and Panorama FC went down 1-0 to Macquarie United on Saturday. Picture by Phil Blatch.

IT'S the first time early into this Western Premier League season that Panorama FC have dropped points but the Bathurst team aren't going to lose too much sleep over the way they played in their latest contest.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.