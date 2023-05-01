Panorama not dismayed by loss to Macquarie in hard fought match

IT'S the first time early into this Western Premier League season that Panorama FC have dropped points but the Bathurst team aren't going to lose too much sleep over the way they played in their latest contest.
The Goats went down 1-0 at Dubbo to hosts Macquarie United FC on Saturday, going down to an 80th minute curling strike at the top of the penalty area from Ethan Letfallah.
Panorama had pushed Macquarie throughout the contest but failed to capitalise on a host of scoring chances, coming up short of adding to their victories in rounds one and two.
Co-coach Ricky Guihot said that his side's finishing left a lot to be desired, but the build-up play
"We just need to take our chances. We would have had somewhere around eight opportunities inside their penalty area that we didn't convert, and I know two of those came from the six yard box," he said.
"At the end of the day, I can't fault the boys' effort or their attitude when they were there. They played well and I was happy with their performance, but their finishing was as poor as I've seen.
"It's fair to say that if Jaiden Culbert, who is our talisman up front, is playing then he puts one of those opportunities away but as a team we can't sit around waiting for one guy.
"Someone needs to stand up and grab the game by the scruff of the neck and say 'I'm going to do this. I'm going to be the one who gets us the points' and so far no-one has done that."
The choppy ground slowed up play though both sides adapted well to the challenge.
Guihot said the wet pitch wasn't anything close to a bog and it didn't force either side to change things up too much during the game.
"The pitch was quite good. It looked like it might have deteriorated a little bit towards the second game, where there was a bit of water pooling at the edge," he said.
"The ball zipped around a bit, which you get when there's moisture on the field, but I thought it held up pretty well. It was easily playable.
"Both teams handled it well. There was probably a little bit too much adventurous stuff, given the amount of rain they had up there, and I think that both teams played a good brand of football."
It took Panorama 11 games to lose a match in last season's WPL competition, though their first defeat has come a bit quicker this time around.
However, Guihot isn't one to get caught up with comparing the present to the past.
He's loved what he's seen from the first three rounds this year and he believes Macquarie are bound to be a force for the remainder of the season.
"This year has nothing to do with last year. It's a different squad with a different shape and a different style in how we play our football," he said.
"We had a good run last year but it's a totally different competition. At points last year Macquarie were the whipping boys of the competition but now they're going to have a great season. They've picked up good players and have some keen young players.
"This was a loss where I thought we didn't do a lot wrong defensively. I thought the boys did their job and controlled the midfield. There were more positives than negatives.
"It just all comes down to finishing."
It remains unclear how long Jaiden Culbert will be out of the Panorama lineup for after he dislocated his shoulder in the previous game against Parkes Cobras.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
