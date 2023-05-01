Western Advocate
Super second half sees Bathurst '75 power past Barnstoneworth

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated May 1 2023 - 3:03pm, first published 2:30pm
BATHURST '75 FC's offensive onslaught to start the Western Premier League continued on Saturday with their 4-1 victory over the visiting Barnstoneworth United FC at Proctor Park.

