Super second half sees Bathurst '75 power past Barnstoneworth

BATHURST '75 FC's offensive onslaught to start the Western Premier League continued on Saturday with their 4-1 victory over the visiting Barnstoneworth United FC at Proctor Park.
The home side roared to life after the half-time break, where the teams had gone into the sheds level at a goal apiece, as they put three unanswered goals away.
The four-goal haul from the Bathurst side was even more impressive given the challenges that the wet field presented for both sides.
Bathurst '75 assistant coach Andrew Fearnley said that his team played a great game once they made the right adjustments.
"It was very tough conditions to play in because it stifled our ability to play through the middle of the pitch, given the amount of rain they had, but that obviously affected Barnies as well," he said.
"It was good to see the boys step up in the second half to take the game away from Barnies when we asserted some dominance.
"We were moving the ball a lot smarter in the second half and taking our chances."
Peter Vinzce opened the home side's account midway through the first half before a strong period of Barnies play was capped off with an equaliser from close range.
However, after an evenly balanced start to the new half, Bathurst '75 eventually put the game away with goals to Josh Brown, Luke Mutton and Brandon Bush.
"I thought we started really well in the first 30 minutes, moving the ball as best as we could in the conditions, but Barnies had a good 10 to 15 minutes before half-time where they put a lot of balls in our penalty area from corners and free kicks," Fearnley said.
"Obviously that's where they've got their goal from, just before half-time, but we were much better moving the ball into the wider areas in the second half and we were a lot smarter on the ball.
"It was a credit to both sides in those conditions but it was pleasing to step up and take the game away from them. Once we got that second goal we were able to get the third very quickly."
Victory has taken Bathurst '75 to an early lead in the WPL competition through three rounds.
Bathurst '75 have now scored at least two goals across all three of their games so far this season (3-1 win over Dubbo Spurs, 4-2 loss to Macquarie United).
Fearnley said it's been encouraging to see the club's latest additions making great contributions to the team.
"It takes a bit of time to get them to adapt to the style of play that we want and how we function but they've come in and got along well with the guys we had from last year," he said.
"Callum Weafer played on the field for the first time in this game and Jack Press is only a week away, so we're getting closer to full strength.
"The new guys that have come in - Peter, Brandon and Josh - have integrated pretty well and that's been great for us."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
