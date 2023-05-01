THEY didn't get the competition points, but the Bathurst Bulldogs women still got something of great value out of Saturday's 12-7 Ferguson Cup loss to the Dubbo Roolettes.
They got confirmation that shifting Sarah Colman to fullback was the right choice.
Colman first linked with the Bulldogs last season and was in the main used at five-eighth or scrumhalf.
But with last season's fullback Jacinta Windsor now with the NSW Waratahs, it's Colman who has been handed the #15 jumper.
"Sarah Colman has been outstanding this year, her goal kicking and her defence," Bulldogs coach Matt Waterford said.
"She's always been a versatile player for us, but I've told her this year I just want her to concentrate on playing fullback.
"She did an awesome job today and I think she's someone to keep an eye on. I think she's got a great skillset."
In Saturday's round two clash with Dubbo at Ashwood Park - a rematch of last year's grand final - Colman was one of the best.
She made four one-on-one try saving tackles, she injected herself into the attack and her kicking game earned the hosts plenty of yards.
But there were plenty of impressive moments all-round in the wet conditions, even in the scoreless first half.
Bulldogs had the better of possession in the opening half and plenty of it came inside Dubbo's 22.
Flyhalf Kate Gullifer directed play well and there were times that Bulldogs managed to string together good phase rugby with the slippery ball.
However, Dubbo's defensive line moved up and jammed in when it had to, slid well on other occasions, and the pressure it applied drew handling errors from the hosts.
It took Dubbo until eight minutes out from the break to finally see some quality ball in Bulldogs' territory.
Though the Roolettes didn't get any points to show from it, the likes of scrumhalf Janalee Conroy, flyhalf Lakeisha Hull and outside centre Alahna Ryan looked dangerous.
It was Ryan who finally got the opening try three minutes into the second half, showing speed and strength as she crossed in the right corner.
But Bulldogs were far from deterred and it took less than 10 minutes to find a reply.
Brilliant defensive work from Marita Shoulders and Melissa Waterford, driving Dubbo prop Kim Fyfe into touch following a line-out, created the opportunity.
Bulldogs got the ball back, put it through the hands and Demi Chapman charged over. Colman added the extras and the hosts were in front at 7-5.
As the Roolettes worked hard to reclaim the lead, Colman came up with try savers on both Conroy and Jane Davis.
In the end it was a piece of alert play from Hull to keep the defending premiers undefeated in 2023.
When Bulldogs spilled the ball some 10 metres out from their line, Hull toed the ball through then dived on it for the match winner. Rebecca Dunn converted to put the final score at 10-7.
Matt Waterford acknowledged that the Roolettes are the premiership favourites this season, but he still saw plenty of positives from his side.
"The girls did exceptionally well, I think we played a bit better wet weather football than what Dubbo did, but Dubbo are just the benchmark so we just have to get up their standard when we play," he said.
"We just want to mix it up a little bit, sometimes when people coach girls they treat them as girls, but they're footballers and we want them to play like that. So we're working on things like our kicking game and hopefully we can keep developing our skills.
"It's great to see the girls have a bit of belief in themselves."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.