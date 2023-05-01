SOME early suggestions have been made for the route of a potential Bathurst bypass.
Residents put forward their own ideas at an April 27 public forum hosted by Egis Oceania, the consultants tasked with investigating the benefits of such a road.
While the consultants do not at this stage have to identify a preferred route, they were open to hearing ideas from the community as part of their consultation.
One Stewart Street resident, who didn't reveal his name, suggested diverting heavy vehicles to the south.
"My preferred route would be, and think what you like of it, along the Vale Road, turn off at Hen and Chicken Lane, across to the Blayney Road," he said.
"If that was reinforced and the occupants along that road were well compensated, I think that would be quite economically advantageous to the road builders and it could be done at a much lower price than running some sort of suburban road around Mount Panorama."
Transport operator Gary Baxter said a bypass not only needed to be fast-tracked, but there needed to be two different bypasses.
His first suggestion was to link the existing industrial areas.
"If industrial areas linked up, like Raglan, Kelso, Vale Road and through to the other side of Bathurst to the industrial area on the Blayney road, it makes good sense for a bypass to go that way," he said.
"But we don't need one bypass, we need two.
"If the southern one goes in first, that would take a lot of pressure off the highway, but, deary me, something needs to be done quick and the corridors should have been reserved years ago.
"Let's stop talking about it and let's get something done."
Lorraine Sargeant, the community member whose campaign for a bypass pushed Bathurst Regional Council to look at the idea in the last year, has also put forward her own suggestion for a route.
While she didn't reveal it aloud at the forum, she did pass on her suggestion to the consultants and noted that it was something she came up with after discussions with others in the community.
Egis Oceania is now continuing its investigation to uncover the benefits and downsides to having a Bathurst bypass.
Its findings will be passed on to council to inform a submission to Infrastructure Australia.
