A CASE of neighbourly trash talk has wound up in court, after an argument over a misplaced garbage bin turned physical.
Alwyn Arthur Charles Campbell, 70, of Piper Street, Bathurst, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on April 26 to common assault.
Court documents state the victim was walking down the driveway of a Piper Street home in Bathurst around 2.30pm on January 19, 2023, when Campbell went up to him with a wheelie bin that belonged to the victim's partner.
"Don't put your bin out in the back with mine," Campbell said to the victim.
Campbell repeated himself, before he struck the victim on the arm.
The victim walked away and called police, who arrived about 5.50pm and got a statement.
The court heard Campbell was questioned by police in relation to the incident, when he admitted to hitting the victim.
"He put his arms up and I hit him ... just to shut him up and to get him away from me," Campbell said to police.
During sentencing, Campbell's Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor, Ms Chui, told the court the incident between her client and the victim "escalated pretty quickly".
"There was a red bin put near his [Campbell's] house. He went to move it ... apparently there is a designated area for the bin and he wasn't happy with it being near his house," Ms Chui said.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis noted Campbell had not had a matter before the court since 1999, before he was convicted and placed on a six-month conditional release order.
