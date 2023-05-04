WHAT is it that makes you go back to the Royal Bathurst Show year after year?
For some, it might be the amazing array of rides and entertainment opportunities, for others, it may be the pavilions packed with crafty creations.
But, for the Royal Bathurst Show secretary Brett Kenworthy, the biggest attraction of the show is that of the abundance of agricultural achievements showcased over the weekend.
The 2023 Royal Bathurst Show will be held from Friday, May 5, to Sunday, May 7, and will feature a variety of rides, entertainment and sideshows, as well as ample agricultural competitions.
"Whilst we run sideshows, whilst we have a sideshow, it's called a sideshow for a reason. It's the side show, it's not the main show," he said.
"The main show are the competitions, and the seeking of excellence and the running of competitions and breeding and innovation in breed and genetics."
The show features several competitions in which produce, cooking, crafts and animals are judged based on a variety of criteria.
These competitions include; sheep, shearing, cattle, alpaca, dogs, cats, aviary birds, wool, goats, horses, poultry, wood chopping, and many more.
Another major competition hosted annually at the show is that of the McIntosh McPhillamy and Co Young Rural Achievers Award and the Young Woman Ambassador.
The Young Rural Achievers Award is run in five different age groups, and is awarded based on personal presentation and promptness and a written entry and an interview.
These are both focused on both local and general rural issues.
Winners receive prize money and the honour of becoming a Show Ambassador for 12 months.
"It's a program that is designed at encouraging youth learn how to present themselves ... and it's an opportunity for them to develop their interpersonal skills," Mr Kenworthy said.
"It encourages youth into leadership, not just in agriculture but in our communities."
There are over 80 competitors that have entered into the 2023 competition, and judging will take place over the weekend of the show.
According to Mr Kenworthy, the Young Rural Achievers Award also helps to ensure the traditions of the Royal Bathurst Show are kept alive.
"It's just that little bit of tradition built every year," he said.
"We have kept the memory of the original shows alive, that were an agricultural show."
Adding to the traditions of the Show, is that of each year having a designated theme.
This year's theme ties in with the Show's royal nature, and is focused on the coronation of King Charles III.
"We are the only Royal agriculture show in the world, running on the occasion of the coronation of King Charles III," Mr Kenworthy said.
"His mother was here in 1954. She stood on this grandstand and addressed the people of Bathurst, and that's one of the reasons we're a royal show, because a royal has actually been here."
To highlight the special occasion, there will be a best-dressed competition held on Saturday, May 6, which will see one lucky attendee crowned the king of the weekend.
The theme is also incorporated throughout several areas of the show, including craft competitions and coronation decorations.
Show staff will also be donning tiaras and crowns for the event.
