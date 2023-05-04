Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

The coronation: Royal Bathurst Show to focus on agricultural competitions

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated May 4 2023 - 11:56am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Royal Bathurst Show secretary Brett Kenworthy busily preparing for this weekend's show, Picture by Alise McIntosh
Royal Bathurst Show secretary Brett Kenworthy busily preparing for this weekend's show, Picture by Alise McIntosh

WHAT is it that makes you go back to the Royal Bathurst Show year after year?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.