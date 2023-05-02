HUGH Sligar was on the verge of calling it quits with his bodybuilding career but after seeing the work his partner was putting into the sport he felt inspired to give it one more shot.
It would turn out to be a great decision.
Sligar won a gold and silver from his recent International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation (IFBB) Professional League Sydney Championships.
He picked up his gold medal in the novice heavyweight over 85kg category and added a silver in the open heavyweight class.
The Bathurst bodybuiler had enjoyed success in other federation's championship events but he said success at the IFBB level means so much more to him.
"It's the biggest federation on the planet and well and truly the biggest one in Australia. I've competed with the smaller federations and even won a pro card in the ABF but this is the big leagues," he said.
"I've competed at this level before but I've never won anything at all. I think I've placed third before, and that was a big effort, and after that I thought I was done with body building after that."
Silgar might not have taken a shot at the championships if it wasn't for the work that his partner Amelia Tobin was also putting in towards the event.
Tobin didn't come away empty handed from the championships either, picking up a bronze in the women's wellness first timers class.
"It wasn't until Amelia said that she wanted to give it a go that I thought I'd put the trunks back on and get back on stage - as small as they might be," Sligar laughed.
"I didn't put a whole lot of pressure on myself for this one and wasn't expected anything wonderful results-wise. I thought I'd do it to accompany Amelia along the way, because dieting and walking 10 to 15 kilometres a day on top of all that other stuff is pretty taxing.
"At least when you're both doing it you've got someone to talk to. It turned out to be very worthwhile because I never thought that I'd win something at that level."
Sligar's charisma proved to be a winning attribute on the stage at the University of New South Wales' Science Theatre stage.
"It was the best shape I've ever been in, so I went in thinking that whatever happens I'd be happy with that," he said.
"They seemed to be rewarding those who were characters and those who were getting a bit more attention, and I thought that didn't hurt me at all because I'm quite happy to ham it up to the crowd."
The victory qualified Sligar for the Amateur Grand Prix Pro Qualifiers, which were held in Brisbane over the weekend.
However, Sligar chose not to attend in order to study for his medicine entry exam.
The question now is whether Sligar keeps on competing.
"I'm sure Amelia is going to keep competing and I'm not sure that's a great way for me to go out and whether I'm happy to hang them up," he said.
"I've got to be honest, I'm itching to go again after getting my first win at that level. I won't put a definite answer on it though."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
