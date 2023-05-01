Barlow's efforts with Bears are rewarded with Group 10 selection

WHEN Nic Barlow made the move to the Blayney Bears for the 2023 Western Premiership Reserve Grade his aim was to help his new side make an impact in a new competition.
Not only has he done that but he's managed to score a bonus achievement: Making the Group 10 representative side.
Barlow was expecting a bye with his unbeaten Bears squad this weekend but now gets the treat of playing on his home ground at King George VI Oval this Saturday against the best players from across the region.
The new Bears prop has been busy terrorising teams over the opening three weeks of the reserve grade competition and his efforts haven't gone unnoticed by selectors.
He picked up a brace in the team's recent 62-4 thumping of Orange CYMS and has been making metres with ease through the middle for his new club.
Barlow is the only reserve grade player to make the cut.
"I'm pretty surprised but feeling excited about it as well," Barlow said of his selection.
"I never expected it. I was shocked to see my name there but I'm looking forward to the challenge."
Barlow is no stranger to the representative level, having played in this fixture at an under 18s level, and he's keen for another shot at the region's north-western rivals.
"When I was younger Group 11 always had the wood over us. We never beat them so it'll be exciting this weekend to try and get one back on them," he said.
"It'll be tough, it'll be physical and it'll definitely be a good game."
Barlow has been enjoyed the experience with the Bears after coming across from stints at St Pat's in Group 10 and Canowindra Tigers in Woodbridge Cup.
His brother, Nate, has also enjoyed a strong start to the season as Blayney's lock.
Barlow's enjoyed the welcoming atmosphere the Bears faithful have given him, plus the tutelage coaches Jesse Nixon and Alex Pettit have provided.
"It's been great. We've had a great start to the year and set the tone for ourselves. I think everyone's getting around it and we're all looking forward to the rest of the year," he said.
"We've all surprised ourselves with how fast we've been able to start this year. I don't think we expected to be playing this level of football this early on but it's been great.
"It feels like there's a lot of energy around training and on game day. It's been so good."
The unbeaten Mudgee Dragons unsurprisingly dominate the Group 10 representative team, with seven players making the cut: Corin Smith, Jake Durrant, Pacey Stockton, Jayden Brown, Andrew Bain, Casey Burgess and Jack Beasley.
Panthers have the next strongest representation in the side through Jake and Jed Betts, Nick Tillburg and Dave Sellers while Bathurst rivals St Pat's have Ash Cosgrove and Luke Single involved.
The Group 10 team is rounded out by Lithgow Workies duo Riley and Dylan Dukes along with Orange CYMS' Ethan McKellar.
Kick-off in the senior representative game will be 2pm.
