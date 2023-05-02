Bulldogs built for battle: Oxley praises new-look forward pack

SIZE isn't a trait that's often associated with the Bathurst Bulldogs pack when compared to their Blowes Cup rivals but this season that's starting to change.
It's something that the Dogs forward pack has used to their advantage in their unbeaten start to the competition this year, and it's a factor that teams are bound to struggle to conjure up answers for.
The 1-8 jumpers are where the most significant changes to the Bulldogs lineup have occurred this season.
It can sometimes take a while for such changes to deliver the goods but the Bathurst club haven't had to wait long at all for that group to gel and reap results.
Bulldogs coach Dean Oxley said it's easily been the most impressive factor about his team so far this season.
"We've got a lot more size and power in our forwards this year," he said.
"We have two new second rowers who have both played for the club in the past but haven't played for a few years, in Travis Gibson and Jason Corliss, along with Jarrod Zuvela and Sione Naufahu.
"Joel Harper's played first grade in the past but hasn't played in a few years. There's five in the pack who are new this season - and Sione played on the wing when he played with us before.
"We've got a lot of potential but it's going to be about bringing out the skillsets of those players."
Bulldogs kept cool heads in a heated clash on Saturday against the Dubbo Kangaroos to come out 36-7 winners.
Prior to that Bulldogs wiped Forbes Platypi off the park 61-5 and began their championship defence with a tough 25-20 success against Orange Emus.
Bathurst haven't just looked looked like a threat in open play, either.
"Our set piece has improved significantly. It's been one of the major pluses. It's nice going into the lineout feeling confident that you'll win possession and it's nice going to the scrum feeling that you'll dominate," Oxley said.
"If we're not getting dominance there then we're at least getting parity, and we can launch off that. We've always had a strong backline but we're able to couple that with a strong forward pack."
Bulldogs' bench continues to also be a strong suit in a new season.
"Isaac Hogan played in the centres because Adam Plummer was out, and he ended up being a fresh reserve. He came on at the back end of the game," Oxley said.
"He's a very excited prospect for the club. He played in the Colts in 2019, came to Canberra and has come back. He's got a big body with a lot of skills and played a lot of footy with these guys when he went through schoolboy football at Stannies.
"The fresh faces are adding a lot of enthusiasm and spark."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
