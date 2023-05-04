PROCLAMATION Day is on this Sunday, May 7 from 10am and acknowledges the anniversary of the first proclamation of Bathurst as a European settlement by Governor Lachlan Macquarie in 1815.
The day consists of a proclamation ceremony and the recognising of members of the community who have contributed to shaping the town.
For more information, visit www.bathurst.nsw.gov.au.
Council, in partnership with the RSPCA, is pleased to announce that the pet desexing program commences on Monday, June 5 and goes through until Friday, June 16.
The subsidised cost for this desexing program is as follows:
The cost of microchipping is included for both dogs and cats.
First vaccinations are included for dogs only.
Pain relief and hospitalisation are included in the cost for both dogs and cats.
Places are strictly limited and bookings are essential.
To reserve a place you will need to contact either Stewart Street Veterinary Hospital (6331 1222) and Bathurst Central Animal Hospital (6332 5800).
This program is open to pensioners and low-income earners who are residents of the Bathurst Local Government Area.
Despite the wet weather over the weekend, more than 11,000 fans turned up at Carrington Park to watch the Penrith Panthers play Wests Tigers.
While the rain did deter some people on Saturday night, the attendance was still a fantastic result and demonstrates the commitment the fans have for their teams.
It was also a great boost for our city with 70 per cent of tickets sold were from outside the 2795 postcode, which was a great boost for our local businesses.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.