Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Festival of Bells overcomes challenges and attracts a crowd in second year

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated May 3 2023 - 2:44pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE organisers of the Festival of Bells are celebrating after the second-ever event achieved an unexpected outcome.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.