THE organisers of the Festival of Bells are celebrating after the second-ever event achieved an unexpected outcome.
The festival was facing an uphill battle, with the event falling on a weekend where the National Rugby League was in town and the weather was awful.
Festival founder and convenor Stuart Pearson feared no one would attend, but he was pleasantly surprised to find out that 1000 people visited throughout the event.
"I was blown away. The worst weather you could think of and the NRL, and still 1000 people turned up," he said.
"We had a fantastic time. The Last Post ceremony was on Friday night and it was the best I've attended, and I've been to a few Last Post ceremonies."
The event continued on Saturday, April 29, with a wet weather plan enacted, seeing the activities moved to the All Saints' Cathedral in Church Street.
Mr Pearson said people were coming and going all day, listening to the Carillon and various bands play.
The feedback from patrons was excellent, and surveys of those in attendance discovered that many had come from outside of the Bathurst area, including from Sydney, Brisbane, Lismore, Wagga Wagga, Orange and Oberon.
"We don't know the numbers yet, but we know that a large chunk came from outside of 2795," Mr Pearson said.
There were other positives to come out of the festival aside from visitation.
Mr Pearson said there was a resurgence in interest in music, with the talent fielding questions from attendees about how to get involved themselves.
"During the event on Saturday, people were coming up to Wendy Jenkins, the musical director of the Bathurst City and RSL Concert Band, and were saying 'Could we join?'," he said.
The Festival of Bells was designed to showcase a different side to Bathurst, a regional city known for its motorsport heritage, and Mr Pearson believes this is what attracted a crowd over the weekend.
"People seemed to be impressed by that and were turning out in droves," he said.
The festival is held every second year and is slated to return in 2025.
Mr Pearson hasn't ruled out it becoming an annual event in the future.
"If there was a way to make the festival self-sustaining financially, and if the festival could employ a director independent from myself and Ingrid and the other committee members, then it could," he said.
