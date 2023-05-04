Quality home in a prime location

Western Advocate's Property of the Week, Friday May 5: "The Prairie" 145 Myers Lane, Millthorpe:
Now is the perfect chance to own your very own piece of paradise. Located in the renowned Millthorpe district, "The Prairie" is a luxurious modern homestead professionally built two years ago by Sugden Homes from Orange.
Nestled on 80 acres of rich fertile basalt soils that has been subdivided into five paddocks of gently rolling soft grazing country, the modern homestead features four generously sized bedrooms, all with built-in robes, while the main bedroom offers a private ensuite and walk-in robe.
Attention to detail is everywhere you look with an interior that has been fitted with high-end appliances and finishes, including the modern kitchen complete with Caesarstone benchtops, induction cooktops, Bosch dishwasher, and Westinghouse under-bench oven.
The property provides multiple living areas that you can enjoy all year round thanks to the ducted heating and cooling systems, double glazed windows, and a tempting cozy wood fire.
Around the outside the home, the land is landscaped with immaculately presented lawns and gardens that provide the perfect setting to soak up the tranquility of the surrounding countryside. The land is easily maintained and there are great areas to go bushwalking, motorbike riding, or camping.
Listing agent, Hugh Gooding, said that the property was perfect for those seeking a premium, quality-built home and offers the perfect opportunity for those looking to start a small cattle or sheep enterprise if desired, or possibly a pony or two. "The property is suited to working farmers as well as families or retirees looking for a hobby farm," he said. "The homestead has a relaxed country charm but is complete with all the latest technology.
"The Prairie offers the best of both worlds and is ready for you to move in and start living your dream rural life."
Located just 11 minutes from Millthorpe and 20 minutes from Orange, the The Prairie conveniently has mobile phone reception and NBN connected.
The property features great water storage and access, along with two sheds including a machinery/storage shed and an additional toilet, and an impressive American barn shed with skillion roof.
