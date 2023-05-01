SAINT Pat's were one of the best defensive units in the inaugural Peter McDonald Premiership, but three rounds into 2023 captain-coach Zac Merritt says his side is in need of an attitude adjustment.
After conceding 78 points across the first three weeks of the competition, Merritt admits his Saints need to work harder in defence and do it for more sustained periods.
He wants more of the good, less of the bad and the ugly.
In round one his Saints showed what they can do when they work hard in defence - at one stage holding Nyngan out for five consecutive sets.
But in that same match the Saints twice conceded at periods when Nyngan had a player in the sinbin and in the second half let the Tigers come from a 16-point deficit to lock it up.
When losing 18-16 to Wellington in round two, the Saints were troubled by their rivals' kicking game.
On Saturday night in the local derby against Bathurst Panthers, there were some good defensive moments - like holding a rival up over the line - but others that were far from the Saints' finest.
At one stage they let Panthers, who won the match 28-20, score on consecutive sets.
Though the Saints weren't at full strength for that game against Panthers, Merritt knows his side must be better in defence.
They now rank eighth in the 12-team competition in terms of best defence.
"I definitely backed this side, it's no excuse, I know there are blokes there that can do the job," he said after the loss to Panthers.
"But letting in 28 points, there's no excuse for that. We let in 32 points the first game, 28 this game and 18 the week before, our defence just isn't good enough at the moment.
"It's just a real attitude thing I think, we're good with the ball, but we don't want to do the hard work in defence.
"So we'll be addressing that and need to build on that."
The good news is that Merritt knows how to get a side to gel in defence.
Last season the Saints conceded 25 tries in their first four games, but turned things around to finish the regular home and away rounds with one of the best defensive records in the competition.
Over the back half of the 2022, four times Merritt's men kept a rival to one try or less.
In the end only Mudgee and Dubbo CYMS conceded less points that St Pat's.
Another other positive was the effort of Trae Fitzpatrick, who made his PMP starting debut against the Panthers.
Fitzpatrick stepped in for Willie Wright at five-eighth and handled the occasion well.
"Trae, he was good, he came in and talked well and led the team well. He put on a couple of good plays there, so that will be a good confidence boost for him," Merritt said.
"This was one of those games I just think they wanted it a little bit more than us. But we'll build again, hopefully get a few [players] back the next round."
The Saints will have time to work on their defence given this weekend's general bye due to the Group 10 versus Group 11 representative fixtures.
Their next assignment will be against Orange CYMS at Wade Park on May 20.
