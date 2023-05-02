A WEAPON is defined as something used to gain an attacking advantage or a way to defend in a battle, so it couldn't be more fitting that 'weapon' is the word used to describe Cheynoah Amone.
It's word that St Pat's league tag coach Karah Logan used on Friday night as Amone helped her side to a 56-0 win over Bathurst Panthers in the new Western premiership.
Though Amone didn't add to the three tries she scored in the opening fortnight of the competition for St Pat's, she still made huge yards in attack and brilliant tags in defence.
What Amone learned during the recently completed NSW Women's Premiership for the Canterbury Bulldogs - even though that was a tackle competition - has made an already talented player even more formidable.
"She's a weapon, she's one of the best players in Group 10 and I think she'll go a long way if she sticks with it or plays footy," Logan said.
"She's just a like a little terrier, she's everywhere, she's competitive and she loves to win, so she's a great asset to our side."
In terms of assets Amone is a big one, but as the Saints performance against Bathurst Panthers on Friday night at Jack Arrow Oval showed, she's not the only one.
Fullback Erin Naden bagged a hat-trick and Ebony O'Neill, who has been shifted to centre, did likewise.
New recruit Sophie Stammers continued to impress and like fellow Saints Meredith Jones, Mish Somers and Bronte Emanuel, has been named in the Group 10 representative side.
"We've had a couple of changes in positions, Eb O'Neil in the centres made a real big impact," Logan said.
"I think also having Soph Stammers come into the side, she's really good at backing up and we've been pretty poor with that in the past. So she'll help us get in the habit of getting numbers around the ball."
It took the Saints just 25 seconds to score the first of their 11 tries against Panthers, Amone and O'Neill combining to see the centre into space down the right wing.
Try two came on the right edge as well as Somers cut-out pass created space for Maisie Bostjancic. Soon after following brilliant defence from Amone to deny Panthers a clearing kick, Jones sliced through.
By half-time it was 30-0 and the points kept coming when play resumed.
Still, there were some good moments for the very new-look Panthers side.
When Panthers had the ball, hooker Sonia Tilburg did ask questions of the Saints' defence.
When used off the bench former CSU Mungal turned Panther Amber Hanrahan did some strong work in defence from marker and had a line break in the second half.
The likes of Menzi White, Hope Coombes and Abbie Writer made some good defensive tags too.
But Pat's are regarded as a league tag heavyweight for a reason.
They simply starved Panthers of possession and with so much attacking ball, the points came.
Watching the sweeping back line movements and nice short passing around the ruck pleased Logan, who said the performance in the derby was an improvement on their 22-4 round two win over Wellington.
"We had a pretty tough game last week [against Wellington] with just people returning from overseas and new people there, just it was tough with gelling," she said.
"So we worked a fair bit on attack at training, just being a bit wider in the ruck, and I think that's paid off for us. It was a pretty good performance."
