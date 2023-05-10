Western Advocate
Court

Amber Griffin convicted in Bathurst Court of driving with drugs

By Court Reporter
Updated May 10 2023 - 3:59pm, first published 3:30pm
A drug test used by police for random roadside testing. File picture

A WOMAN who was caught driving after she had a "puff" of meth has told the court she is now focused on "making better choices".

