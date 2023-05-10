A WOMAN who was caught driving after she had a "puff" of meth has told the court she is now focused on "making better choices".
Amber Griffin, 32, of Commonwealth Street, West Bathurst, was absent in Bathurst Local Court on April 26, 2023, when she was convicted of driving with illegal drugs in her system.
Griffin was behind the wheel of a silver Holden Commodore traveling west along Lambert Street in Bathurst about 6pm on December 17 when she was stopped by police, court documents said.
While parked at the BP Service Station on the Lambert Street and Stewart Street intersection, Griffin was approached by two police officers.
The court heard Griffin was asked for her licence - which had been disqualified - before she was subject to an oral drug fluid test that gave a positive reading for methamphetamine.
Griffin was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station where, after she told police she "had a puff last Saturday", she was subject to a second drug test.
The result gave a positive reading for the illegal drug, which was later confirmed by forensic analysis.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis found the charges against Griffin proven, before she noted Griffin had written to the court to say she was "committed to making better choices".
Griffin was fined $1200 and disqualified from driving for nine months.
