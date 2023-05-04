THE Royal Bathurst Show will be held this weekend from May 5 to 7.
This year, the show has a special royal theme to coincide with the king's coronation held on the same weekend.
Country shows are a fantastic opportunity for locals to showcase their talents and produce and for our city cousins to get a taste of country living.
I look forward to seeing the exhibitions and taking part in some of the competitions.
I also encourage residents of surrounding towns to visit.
Last week, I had the pleasure of attending the biennial Festival of Bells.
The festival held a Last Post ceremony on Friday, April 28, followed by a day of music by carillonists and bellringers from around the country, together with the very best local adult and school bands, choirs, and ensembles.
Bathurst is the only place in the world where a carillon with its fixed bells is located a few metres away from a cathedral bell tower with swinging bells, creating a unique sound when played together.
I was proud to have supported the event with a $20,000 grant to cover some running costs.
This week is Australia's national heart health awareness campaign to remind everyone to start a conversation about heart health and take positive steps to reduce heart disease.
Every year, more and more people are affected by cardiovascular diseases.
There are three simple steps to keep your heart healthy:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.