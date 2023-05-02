Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Taylor celebrates milestone game and a memorial match victory

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
May 2 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brody Taylor celebrated his 50th match for the Bathurst Giants on Saturday.
Brody Taylor celebrated his 50th match for the Bathurst Giants on Saturday.

VICTORY in your milestone game during a club memorial match? Brody Taylor's AFL Central West season certainly got off to a roaring start on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.