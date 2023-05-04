THIS weekend's Royal Bathurst Show should be a highlight of the year for our lively city and district.
We know that parking within cooee of the showground is always a problem, but the car park on the left of Hereford Street and the use of regular free buses has worked very well for a lot of families in recent years.
Forecasts are for a cool weekend with showers, so show goers will take hoodies for the youngsters and woollies for adults.
Most of the exhibits are manned by volunteers.
The event is a show case of the district's agriculture, but the Show has always been a fun place for kids and a great place for young lovers.
LAST Friday's feature store cattle sale at CTLX Carcoar was a clear example of the value of a regional saleyards to the district where it was built.
Both vendors and bidders are drawn from a wide area and stock transporters provide a great service in the days before and after a major sale.
The breeding quality of the cattle on offer is a credit to our breeders and guarantees the success of the event.
SOME chainsaw users struggle to get a good cut from their saw chains and take them to various places for a sharpen.
A friend took a few chains to Ben Rutherford Small Motor Repairs at 4/36 Bant Street, Bathurst.
One chain cut about 4 tonne of big yellow box firewood and is still cutting very well.
Price is right and a short turn-around for blunt chains.
Call 0424 804 722.
PERTHVILLE Neighbourhood Group will present its bush poetry and song night at the hall on Thursday, May 11 at 7pm.
Three wise men recite poems, many that they wrote themselves, and walk-up guests are asked to take part as well.
Dave Tonkin will play and sing some country music and this will be a highlight.
A barbeque will be ready after 6pm and hall entry is just $5.
Walk-up artists are asked to book their spots on 0473 563 929.
LAST weekend's rain seemed fairly general across our district, with 50 millimetres being recoded in many gauges.
Coming on top of a nice autumn break, this is taking crops and pastures to a new level.
A lot of single super has been spread and at a cost of $720 per tonne ground spread. Its value will be appreciated in early winter.
Livestock are grazing on fodder crops already and the sight of young calves and lambs playing will warm the coldest human hearts.
A visitor asked, "How many years will it take for new owners to restore a property that has been allowed to run right down with no super and no re-sowing?"
WEEK 43 of Australian wool sales, with a smaller offering of 38,505 bales and a lower AUD, saw a positive outcome with the Eastern Market Indicator breaking back through the 1300ac mark to close up 13ac to 1302ac/kg.
There was a good clearance rate of 90.8 per cent overall.
The biggest movers were the 19-22micron area, as Chinese operators were increasing interested in these types.
Skirting types were the easiest for exporters to sell early in the week with fleece and carding types very difficult to sell, however, after a quiet day on the first day of sales things heated up with inquiry and export sales over night on Tuesday.
By the end of the week, 16.5micron was up to 30ac dearer whilst 18.5 and coarser were 20-40ac dearer.
Merino carding types have eased considerably in the last six weeks and we all await a lift in these types on the back of the combing wools.
Week 44 has an early estimated offering of 44,000 bales.
MUM was away all weekend on a business trip. Five-year-old Tommy answered the phone and was asked, "We have a Marlene on the phone; will you accept the charges?"
The little bloke ran to dad with, "Quick dad; they've got Mum and they want money."
***
YOU know your kids are growing up when they stop asking you where they came from and stop telling you where they are going.
SONG for the week: Lily Marlene.
