Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Finalists judged for the 2023 Royal Bathurst Show's Young Woman Ambassador

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated May 3 2023 - 10:39am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Johns, Emily Press, Jasmine Tobin and Megan Walton. Picture by Kirby McPhee
Chloe Johns, Emily Press, Jasmine Tobin and Megan Walton. Picture by Kirby McPhee

THE FINAL judging has been completed and now entrants will wait with bated breath ahead of Saturday's announcement for the winner of the Royal Bathurst Show's Young Woman Ambassador.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.