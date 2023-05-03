THE FINAL judging has been completed and now entrants will wait with bated breath ahead of Saturday's announcement for the winner of the Royal Bathurst Show's Young Woman Ambassador.
Four finalists - Jasmine Tobin, Chloe Johns, Emily Press and Megan Walton - were all judged on Saturday, April 29, with the winner to be announced at the CEC English Pavilion at 6pm on the second day of the show.
Young Woman Ambassador steward Vicki Wilson said she was thrilled with the quality of entrants.
"We were really pleased with what we got," she said.
"We had a lot of interest this year. There were some girls that entered and the dates didn't work for them, but they've already put their name down for next year.
"It was really good to have the interest we had."
Ms Wilson said the interest in the ambassador program is up from previous years.
"I think the name change has helped," she said.
"A few years ago, it was normal for us to get nine finalists, but things staggered right across the state, getting problems to get girls to enter.
"COVID-19 came and put a strain on everything, but the name change from the showgirl competition to the Young Woman Ambassador competition is a much better name."
Age: 19
Occupations: University student, support worker
School attended: Bathurst High Campus
Jasmine Tobin, of Glanmire, is currently in her second year of a Bachelor of Social Work, while also working as a support worker.
She enjoys bushwalks, yoga, drawing, scrapbooking and reading and is motivated to "create an environment where vulnerable children and young women feel supported with life changes".
Age: 19
Occupations: University student, receptionist, hospitality
School attended: MacKillop College
Chloe Johns, of Trunkey Creek, is currently in her second year at Charles Sturt University, where she is studying an Bachelor of Exercise and Sport Science.
She has a number of qualifications including first aid, advanced sports taping, responsible service of alcohol (RSA), responsible conduct of gambling (RCG) and a Working With Children Check.
Her sporting interests include soccer, futsal, running and swimming, and she also coaches junior soccer.
Her goal is a Master of Physiotherapy, specialising in paediatrics, to "fulfil an identified healthcare gap in our community".
Chloe's community involvement includes being a member of her local progress association, a wool and horse festival and her hall committee.
Age: 21
Occupation: Early childhood educator
School attended: MacKillop College
Emily Press, of Eglinton, is currently studying a Bachelor of Education through Charles Sturt University.
She has a number of qualifications including her first aid, cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), child protection, Dean's Award and she's been the recipient of a scholarship from Bathurst Regional Council and Wagga Wagga Teacher's College Alumni.
Her hobbies include gardening, reading, cooking, sewing and pet care.
Her sporting interests include swimming, where she's represented her state, AFL, bushwalking, triathlon, multi-sports.
Emily has also received a Western Region Academy of Sport (WRAS) scholarship.
After graduating from university, Emily has goals to work rurally as a primary/early childhood teacher, as well as travelling across Australia and overseas.
Her community involvement includes the 2BS Christmas Miracle Appeal, as well as volunteering for Bathurst Early Childhood Intervention and the Bathurst Swim Club.
Age: 21
Occupation: University student
School attended: MacKillop College
Megan Walton, of Laffing Waters, is a third year medical student at Charles Sturt University, where she has goals to be a doctor.
Her hobbies include photography, art, horse riding and showing stud cattle, where she is the manager of her family's stud Macquarie Vale Charolais.
Her sporting interests include equestrian, where she has competed with her horses in local shows, dressage, camp drafting and team sorting. She also enjoys tennis.
Megan has two goals - to become a rural doctor in the Central West and to set up and run her own Charolais stud.
In terms of community involvement, Megan has been involved in a range projects including a volunteer at the Royal Bathurst Show, she was a youth councillor in 2017, a 2BS junior sports reporter from 2016-2018 and she has been involved of equestrian events and fundraisers.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.