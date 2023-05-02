THEY couldn't buy a goal, but when it comes to scoring tries, well that's a different matter for the under 18 Saints.
St Pat's scored seven tries on Friday night at Jack Arrow Oval to clinch a 28-12 victory over Bathurst Panthers in round three of the Tom Nelson Premiership.
In a match that had big don't argues and bigger hits, intercepts, slick footwork and tackle busting runs, it was the Saints who led from the first minute to the last.
Second rower Dylan Branda and hooker Seb Klein both crossed twice.
While being unable to kick a conversion kept Panthers in the hunt, as did a high penalty count, the Saints had enough attacking weapons and worked hard enough in defence to make sure they took the honours.
"It was good to win, but we've got a lot to learn from it. We have to find a goal kicker, when you kick none from seven it's not real good," coach Matt Dunn said.
"To be honest, it was only our mistakes that let them down our end and the penalty count. At one stage we defended five penalties in a row, but it was ill-discipline and our mistakes that were letting them down our end of the field.
"When we weren't making that mistake and our line speed was good, they weren't getting out of their half. When you get in their face and take away their time, they have to make rushed decisions."
For the first 12 minutes of the match the Saints played the type of football Dunn wants to see.
Strong defence, good carries from the likes of Riley O'Loughlin and Riley Hancock and smart dummy half work from Klein saw the score push out to 12-0.
But then came errors, penalties and a lift in intensity from Panthers.
Caleb Holden scored after a pair of St Pat's knock-ons while his team-mates Haydn Edwards and Declan Hodges were unlucky not to join him on the scoresheet.
Hodges and Edwards were two of Panthers' best in the derby. Hodges picked up cheap yards from dummy half and Edwards' speed and kicking game tested his rivals.
But as is so often the case in matches between the Saints and Panthers, there were more momentum swings.
The score went from 12-6 to 24-6 in the Saints' favour with 17 minutes to go, but when Noah Constable intercepted a pass and scored between the stick for Panthers, there was still time for a comeback.
However, in the 11 minutes that remained Panthers couldn't score again and the Saints added a seventh try.
"I said to the boys during the week, it's always going to be close no matter where the sides are sitting, there's always going to be niggle and I thought we weathered the storm pretty well," Dunn said.
"We played our best footy coming out of our own half, we rolled down the field pretty well. Our fifth tackle options were pretty poor and we have to work on that, but our forward pack were pretty good getting the ball down the field."
