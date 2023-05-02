AFTER trying out Taco Bell in Orange, Barb Reinhardt knew she just had to go to the Bathurst store when it opened.
Joined by Delaney Reinhardt, the pair stopped by the new store on opening day on Tuesday, May 2 to get some lunch.
As they were among the first customers, they got to spin the prize wheel and get vouchers to use at Taco Bell as well.
They were very complementary of both the food and the service they received.
"The lady on the cash register was really good, walked us through it because we didn't know what we wanted. She just patiently walked us through," Barb said.
She and Delaney expect the fast-food outlet to become quite popular in Bathurst.
"Yes, once the younger kids find out, and I know that we'll be doing some trips up from Portland, and I'm sure all of Delaney's friends will," Barb said.
Delaney added that she thought the new business would get "hammered" on Tuesday once school finished for the day.
The opening of Taco Bell Bathurst came more than three years after a development application was lodged for the site on the corner of Stewart and Howick streets.
Opening day started with some technical difficulties in store, but the issue was resolved relatively quickly to enable staff to serve their first customers.
Chief management officer for Taco Bell Australia, Andrew Howie, said the business was pleased with the support it received in its first few hours.
"It's been a strong start, particularly given we haven't done a huge amount of promotion in the area just to get the doors open," he said.
"... A lot of people have just been driving past and seen people in the car park and gone, 'Oh, great, they're open', so we're happy with how it's gone so far."
It is anticipated that more customers will come through the doors in the evening as they make dinner plans, with the outlet staying open until 10pm.
Mr Howie said Taco Bell Australia is excited to be open for business in Bathurst.
"It's a great community out there with great people, and we're always looking for new team members," he said.
"With people out there at the university and etc, if people are looking for a great, supportive company to come and work for, we'd love for them to come and let the managers know that they'd like to work at Taco Bell."
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.