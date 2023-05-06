BY his own admission, Jack Doolan was a troubled youth and on a path he didn't want to be on.
But thanks to a community group working to change the lives of young men, he's now mentoring other teens and helping them turn their lives around.
Mr Doolan, now 19, is working full time with Boys to the Bush, a not-for-profit charity which focuses on preventative and early intervention strategies for disengaged young males.
And on Saturday, May 13, the charity will host its first major fundraising event in the city, the Boys to the Bush Gala Dinner, at Bathurst Panthers, to raise much needed funds to help other young men.
Mr Doolan said he first got involved in the program when he was 14 years old, going to camps across the Central West.
"I attended with my cousin Tyrone Trindall, and they were pretty good. I found them easy to get in with the community there. The camps were not like being with strangers, more like older brothers and father figures," he said.
Mr Doolan said he would have described himself as a "troubled youth".
"As I got older, the boys could see I didn't really have a career path," he said.
"They said to me I was 'bloody great with kids' and if I can finish school they will give me a job," he said.
Now he's working as a mentor with young kids, just like he used to be, and said he wouldn't swap it for the world.
"I love seeing kids like me progress; it's like seeing a shadow get bigger," he said, adding that without the support of Boys to the Bush, he himself would have taken a very different trajectory in life.
"Where would I be?
"I'd be down a a dark and narrow track of despair, I'd say."
He said the secret to supporting other young men is understanding them.
"Everyone has a different background; you're not speaking with them, you're just telling them your story and they can take it however they want," he said.
Mr Doolan said he throws "a lot of my bad decisions out there."
"The kids look up to people like me even though I might not look the best or sound the best," he said.
"At the end of the day they see me as a strong Indigenous man with a job and a house."
Kurt Hancock, a manager with Boys to the Bush, said he has seen enormous change in Mr Doolan's life since he engaged with Boys to the Bush.
"I've really seen him grow," Mr Hancock said.
"There was a lot of dark stuff, and he's happy to share that story, but he has also made really good decisions.
"Jack's always been genuine, and I think that's what makes him who he is.
"It's been a good journey. He has just finished a traineeship and is now working full time with us, and doing even more training to help other kids."
He said Mr Doolan was a huge asset to Boys to the Bush.
"Jack is so important to us as an organisation, not just because of his journey but as an employee," he said.
"We see these kids in school groups, they love Jack and flock to him. It's the same at the camps, they love being around Jack."
Both Mr Doolan and Mr Hancock encouraged people to support the charity by attending their gala dinner at Panthers on Saturday, May 13.
All proceeds from the dinner will support vulnerable boys in the local community.
Tickets are $185, inclusive of canapes upon arrival, a two-course dinner and beverages. The are available from www.boystothebush.org.au.
