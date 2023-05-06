Western Advocate
Gala dinner will help Boys to the Bush continue its community work

By Jacinta Carroll
May 6 2023 - 11:00am
Jack Doolan is a Boys to the Bush success story. Picture by Chris Seabrook
BY his own admission, Jack Doolan was a troubled youth and on a path he didn't want to be on.

