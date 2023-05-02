WHEN Ciara Kearns began her journey with the Bathurst Bushrangers four years ago she never imagined that she would so quickly find herself with the top job at the club.
Kearns has been named as the club's president for the 2023 season, becoming the first woman to hold the position in the club's history after she held the vice-presidency behind James King last year.
Last season's Lady Bushies skipper Kearns wasn't among the initial options discussed for president but after consultation with the committee and those touted as possible candidates she was happy to put her name forward.
"We were looking at one of our more experienced presidents to come on board and get us on track for the new year but after having discussions with a couple of them I thought I'd put my hand up for it, and I got the support from them," Kearns said.
"One of them has stepped in as vice-president, Graeme Grundy, and he was our president for 15 years. He's giving me support, and it's going to be really big team this year, probably one of the biggest ones that we've had."
Kearns is hoping her position at the head of the club can help drive further female involvement in Australian rules for the club.
"Women in football is a growing area. I think it's awesome to have someone up in the club who is looking out for them and competing for them, which is one of my big goals," she said.
"In the first year with the club I was just playing, in the second year I was captain of my team and then last year I was captain while doing the social media role for the team
"This year I stepped up as vice-president and then recently took up the president's position.
"I've had the support and influence from key people in the club. When you see the work that they put in you want to do the same. It's a great club to be a part of."
Kearns' Lady Bushies side got their season underway on Saturday with a very competitive 6-2-38 to 4-2-26 loss against the visiting Dubbo Demons.
Kristen Coady was the star for the visitors as she picked up four goals.
Kearns said it was an encouraging game to begin the new year.
"The whole game was really competitive. We were probably unlucky not to put a few more goals away. The middle two quarters of the game we spent probably 70 to 80 per cent of the time in their forward 50," she said.
"For the first game of the year it was pretty good quality, and even in that weather it was still a good skill level."
The Bushrangers' tier one men's side got their title defence off to a superb start with a 11-12-78 to 1-5-11 win over Dubbo.
It's another case of the team setting the standard for the competition, according to the new president.
"First grade, as usual, are looking like a strong team. They've got some new players but also a couple of guys who have dropped back into the team who have been away for the last year or two," she said.
"Being the Zac Baker Memorial Round it was important that everyone put 100 per cent in, and for the results to match that was pretty cool."
