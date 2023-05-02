Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Ciara Kearns takes over presidency role with Bathurst Bushrangers

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated May 3 2023 - 1:45pm, first published May 2 2023 - 5:30pm
Ciara Kearns has taken over the presidency at Bathurst Bushrangers. Picture by Alexander Grant.
WHEN Ciara Kearns began her journey with the Bathurst Bushrangers four years ago she never imagined that she would so quickly find herself with the top job at the club.

