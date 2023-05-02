Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime
Graphic Content

Bathurst man Mark Fitzgerald jailed for having sex with child

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated May 2 2023 - 5:18pm, first published 5:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A bronze statue of Lady Justice. File picture
A bronze statue of Lady Justice. File picture

A MAN who raped a child on two occasions in the late '90s has been sentenced to over a decade behind bars, after his "inconsistent and deceitful" claims were squashed by a judge.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.