A MAN has been taken off the road for almost a year after he was busted behind the wheel without a valid licence.
Shaun Bernard Renike, 48, of Stewart Street, Bathurst was convicted in Bathurst Local Court on April 26, 2023, of driving while disqualified.
Police said they were doing stationary traffic duties on Stewart Street in Bathurst about 5.40pm on March 28, 2023, when they saw a white Holden Commodore drive past, court papers said.
Police stopped the car near the intersection of Rocket and Rankin streets for roadside testing, before they approached the driver - Renike - and asked for his licence.
Checks from the RMS database showed Renike had been disqualified from driving until January 18, 2023, for another driving matter he was sentenced and convicted of at Bathurst Local Court.
During sentencing, a self-represented Renike told the court he "had no idea" he was disqualified.
"There is no excuse. I think you were just hoping it would disappear but it hasn't," Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said in response.
Renike was fined $1200 and disqualified from driving for nine months.
