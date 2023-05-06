THERE isn't a part of the Bathurst West Public School campus that former principal Darren Denmead hasn't left his mark on in the thirteen years he has spent employed there, including his eight as principal.
This includes the hearts of all staff, students, parents, and friends that have attended Bathurst West in those years.
This was extremely evident as the school community gathered at West on Thursday, April 27, to celebrate all things Mr Denmead ahead of his last day before retirement.
The farewell celebrations saw parachute games, skipping, sandbag throwing, and most importantly, a whole lot of silly socks.
There was pin the sock on Mr Denmead, silly sock face painting, and everybody in attendance was encouraged to wear their silliest of socks for the day.
The school itself was also adorned with plenty of silly socks, and walking through the halls, it was easy to see the impact that Mr Denmead made on West during his time.
There were sock artworks, decorated socks, and pictures of Mr Denmead's face attached to Dobby the elf from Harry Potter, as his retirement signifies his new found freedom.
It was clear that Mr Denmead and silly socks were synonymous throughout the school, and it all kicked off because of a chance encounter.
"The socks started, because somebody gave me some as a present for Christmas once and I wore them one day and I had a really cranky parent," he said.
"The parent was giving me a bit of a hard time, and I sat them down in my office and I just crossed my legs and I had silly socks on.
"The parent said, 'Well how am I supposed to stay cranky with you when you're wearing those stupid socks?', and it just became this bigger than Ben-Hur thing."
From then on, Mr Denmead made it his mission to wear silly socks every day, and for his farewell celebrations at the school on Thursday, April 27, he wore the silliest socks of all.
"Today is silly sock day in my honour, which is very lovely, so I wore the silliest socks I could find, and they're just plain brown, because I never wear plain brown ones," he said.
Though Mr Denmead was very appreciative of the celebrations at West, he was also feeling very emotional about saying goodbye to the school, as his connection runs deeper than just his time as principal.
Bathurst West was the primary school that he attended, where he became school captain, and then went on to send his children to the school, and also where he spent 13 years as a member of staff.
"It's the place I grew up in," Mr Denmead said.
"I'm really, incredibly sad."
Despite the prospect of leaving the school being quite overwhelming for Mr Denmead, he said he would look back on his time with nothing but positive eyes.
"It's been a hell of a ride I can tell you, but it's been awesome ... I wouldn't swap any of it, it's just been beautiful," he said.
"I'm really struggling emotionally today but I'm really excited, I know it's the right time."
And, Mr Denmead said he will have plenty of things to do with his time now that he has retired.
"Being married, I have a long list from my wife," he said, jokingly.
He plans to spend his time tending to things on his family farm, whether it be fencing, or building yards and walls, and after that, he is just going to see where life takes him.
Another person who is excited to see where life takes Mr Denmead, is Bathurst West assistant principal Jamee Renneberg, who has been beside him since his first days at the school.
"I really am super excited for him," she said.
"When Mr Denmead started teaching at West Bathurst, he was in the classroom next door to me on kindergarten, so we were kindergarten buddies for a couple of years."
Since then, Ms Renneberg has climbed the ranks alongside her kindergarten counterpart, and knows that the school won't be the same without him.
"We're all very sad to lose Mr Denmead ... he will leave a big hole in our community," she said.
"I don't know who's going to tell terrible jokes without him, and I don't know who's going to wear terrible socks without him."
