Andrew Roekeroe McLeod convicted of property damage, driving matters

By Court Reporter
Updated May 10 2023 - 12:28pm, first published 11:30am
A bronze Lady Justice statue holding a set of scales. File picture
A MAN who was busted driving with drugs three times before he smashed a woman's car has been told by a magistrate to sort his life out.

