A MAN who was busted driving with drugs three times before he smashed a woman's car has been told by a magistrate to sort his life out.
Andrew Roekeroe McLeod, 39, of Dees Close, Gormans Hill, was convicted in Bathurst Local Court on April 26, 2023, of three counts of driving with drugs in his system and one count of damaging property.
According to court documents, the victim went to a home on Vale Street in South Bathurst about 5.30pm on December 26, 2022, to pick up her vehicle when she approached McLeod to tell him.
"You're nothing but a (expletive) old (expletive)," McLeod said to the victim.
The court heard McLeod followed the victim to her car and began to punch and kick a side panel.
"Don't start carrying on and hitting my car," the victim said to McLeod, who said it was "too (expletive) late now".
A number of people ran over to the victim after she called out for help moments before police were called.
Police said they went to the victim's home at 6.15pm and saw the damage McLeod did to her vehicle.
McLeod was arrested in his home a few days later about 10.45am before he was taken to Bathurst Police Station.
While in police custody, McLeod said he couldn't recall damaging the victim's car, but said he did notice he had a sore hand for an unknown reason.
On separate occasions, McLeod was caught by police driving around the Bathurst area with methamphetamine and cannabis in his system on September 25, 2022, October 13 and 18, 2022.
Each result taken on the days was confirmed by forensic analysis.
During sentencing, McLeod's Legal Aid solicitor, Matthew Tedeschi, told the court his client - who was on a community correction order at the time - was an "interesting person" who had turned to drugs as a result of a period of challenge.
"Drugs are still a bit of a battle going forward," Mr Tedeschi said of his client, who had recently relapsed.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said McLeod was different from others before court in the sense his drug use had only increased with time on orders.
"You seriously need to work out what it's going to take for you to get off drugs," Ms Ellis said.
"It would be a tragedy if you came back to court. You're the only one that can make it work."
McLeod was placed on a community correction order for two years and was fined $400.
He was also disqualified from driving for five months.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.