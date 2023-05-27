Western Advocate
Burilda Park's Alexandria Cragg honoured to receive ALIBI award

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated May 27 2023 - 11:27am, first published 11:00am
Alexandria Cragg with her husband Leigh after winning an Australian Ladies in Business Initiative award. Picture supplied
BEING recognised at a national level has given a local business owner an extra push to continue expanding and coming up with new creative ideas.

