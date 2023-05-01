THEY say autumn is the season of change, but when it comes to Eglinton's autumn competition you can expect nothing but the same champagne tennis its players are renowned for.
Eglinton Tennis Club president Curtis James Booth and match convenor Allyson Schumacher believe it will be a mind blowing autumn competition.
"We have 25 new and old players primed and ready to show their true colours on the tennis court," they said.
"It's amazing how our competitions just seem to get better and better. The loyalty shown from our players is second to none for which they should be justifiably proud."
Here are the five sides:
Team Lager: Rod Schumacher (c), Bailey Honeyman, Harry Dang, Joe Camilleri, Kath Wilkinson.
Team Indian Pale Ale: John 'slugger' Bullock, Percy Raveneau, Rob Mack, Leo Meares (c), Jim Geyer.
Team Imperial Stout: Garth Hindmarch, Dave Smith, Brian Dwyer, Paul Clancy, Andrew Howarth (c).
Team Cerveza: Brook Lynch, Allyson 'iron lady' Schumacher, Dan McLeay (c), Sarah Tree, Jacob White.
Team Pilsener: Jason Molkentin, Kurt Booth (c), Jason Honeyman, Frank Buckley, Graeme Stapleton, Stacey Markwick.
Peter Sloane, the club's expert bookie, has an early market on each team. He has installed Team Cerveza as the 2-1 hot favourites, has Pilsener at 8-1, Imperial Stout 10-1, Lager 20-1 and Indian Pale Ale as 50-1 outsiders.
Well folks there you have the sides for what is going to be a cracker of an autumn competition that will be played in the true spirit of the game.
All eyes this Saturday will be on arch rivals 'iron lady' Schumacher and 'slugger' Bullock as they will clash in what everyone is expecting to be a real fiery encounter.
Players are reminded that tennis begins at 12.30pm sharp.
