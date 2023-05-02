By the Bowling Shark
WITH the weather turning bad the Saturday bowls at Majellan didn't happen.
One positive out of this was that the Grade 4 open pennants side travelled to Canowindra and won the zone to progress to the next round which will be played in Tamworth, road trip.
This is how the week rolled:
Wednesday, April 26
Rink two: Marleen Taylor and Graham Scott ran out of luck against Betsy Thornberry and Pauline Clark who had all the aces, winning their match 23-14.
Rink three: Beryl Flanagan, Robyn Stenhouse and Mel Parker took on Gayle Howard, Peggy McIntosh and Allan Clark.
Team Clark proved they had what it takes to win and ran away with the match 21-12.
Saturday, April 29
Grade 4 Open Pennants, Zone Final
Rink one: John Crocker, Paul Francis, Lazlo Koszta and John Finlay found it tough against Dubbo City's Allan Andriske, Stephen Parish, Peter Sinclair and Matthew Goodwin who stacked on the points for Dubbo and won the rink 21-16.
Rink two: Dave Josh, Michael Sewell, Micheal Nobes and Paul Galvin turned the tables on Dubbo City's Brian Coffey, Robbie Cook, David Collins and Joshua Andriske.
Majellan ran away with this match and won the rink 26-10.
Rink three: Tony Urza, John Hobson, Craig Bush and Micheal McDonald dominated the against the opposition from Dubbo City of Alex Rae, Colin Dover, Ben Sutton and Richard Clarke.
Majellan never let the opposition gain any momentum and swamped Dubbo City with a 35-8.
Overall this saw Majellan winning 77-39 (9-1) and the team will now travel to Tamworth on June 30.
A big thanks to Anne Pickstone for organising the team as their manager.
These are the only games played this week. Again, a big congratulations to the Grade 4 team on making it to the finals.
So, until next week, be kind to each other, see you on the green and stay frosty.
Club Championships
A Pairs: In their second-round match, Mick and Louise Hall defeated Ray 'shorty' Noonan and Denis Oxley in a close finishing match.
Mick and Louise were always in front so that by the end of the 17th end, they led 19-12.
Shorty and Denis won a few ends to be on 19-17 with one end to go. Holding three, they thought they had it won, but Louise pulled off "the shot of her life" and took the jack back for a single and victory, 19-18.
B Pairs: Paul Rodenhuis had the "game of his life" when he and Joe Young beat Ian Shaw and Nev Townsend in the final.
This broke a long hoodoo for Paul in finals.
Joe and Paul combined well to have a good lead of 13-5 after eight ends.
Ian and Nev then claimed four ends to trail 20-12 after 16, but there their run ended.
Joe and Paul won on 26-12 after 20 ends.
Pennants
THE No 7s played the finals series at Orange over the weekend with wet weather on Saturday.
Conditions were cold, wet and pretty miserable, making the delivery of bowls difficult.
City played Dubbo Macquarie in the morning and had good wins on all three rinks thus earning 10 points.
Bobby Bourke's team won 24-20, Ron Cambey's team won 22-14 and Ray Noonan's team won 25-12.
The afternoon game was against Parkes Rail No 1's who handed City a beating. They took 10 points for wins on all three rinks, although it was close for Cambey's team going down 21-20.
Sunday morning's weather was much better and even had periods of sunshine.
City played the Mudgee outfit that was in the top two teams. The all-important 'Big Board' was closely watched as Bathurst and Mudgee battled it out on the green.
It came down to the last end for Bourke's team to take the win, and they did with two shots to win the board 58-57.
This meant that Mudgee only earned one point. Bathurst was out of contention, but it might have helped the other teams at the top, Manildra and Parkes Rail.
Bourke's team won 19-18, Noonan's team came from behind to win 23-14 and Cambey's team went down 25-16.
That ends Bathurst City's run for this season. We didn't play our final game against last-placed Cowra as there was no point.
Mudgee finished up winners of the finals series on 36.5 points.
Social bowls
Wednesday, April 26
Game one, rink two: Ian Schofield, Jack Smith and Robert Keady had a clear win over the team of Bobby Bourke, Phill Murray and Daniel Prasad with a score of 16-10.
After the 16th end, Scoey and crew were well in front on 15-5.
Bobby and his team won the next four ends, but the gap was too wide to overcome.
Game two, rink five: Garry Hotham and Trevor Kellock played Kevin Miller and Cathy Evans.
Garry and Trevor were going well, leading 16-5 after 11 ends, but Kevin and Cathy the had a seven-end winning streak to jump into the lead on 22-18.
Garry and Trevor came good in the last two ends to take the win.
Game three, rink six: Alan Clark, Bruce Rich and Marg Miller won their game easily against the team of John Archer, Paul Rapley and Scott Bennett.
Alan's team were well under way after seven ends with the score on 10-1.
John's team came back to be only four-down, but a six for Alan's side assured their win on 26-14.
Saturday, April 29
WHILE the pennants teams played on in the rain at Orange, the social games at Bathurst City were called off.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.