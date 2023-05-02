Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Photos

Brad Schumacher marks Perth debut with two GT World Challenge Australia class wins

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated May 3 2023 - 8:08am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst driver Brad Schumacher added more GT World Challenge Australia trophies to his haul with a successful weekend in Perth. Picture supplied
Bathurst driver Brad Schumacher added more GT World Challenge Australia trophies to his haul with a successful weekend in Perth. Picture supplied

NERVES of steel, lightning reflexes, a dream team and unique car pooling - put all that together and for Brad Schumacher it meant his unbeaten start to season 2023 has continued.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.