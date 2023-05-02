NERVES of steel, lightning reflexes, a dream team and unique car pooling - put all that together and for Brad Schumacher it meant his unbeaten start to season 2023 has continued.
The Bathurst driver and his Schumacher Motorsport team celebrated a pair of amateur class wins in the second round of the GT World Challenge Australia series in Perth.
It adds to the success they found at the Mount Panorama season opener and further underlined the team's status as one of the finest amateur outfits in Australian motor sport.
But Schumacher's debut at Barbagallo Raceway could very nearly have ended in disaster.
"The races had a lot of action, both were jam packed with action and a lot of carnage and we're just so thankful to keep our nose clean through all of that and come away with the wins," the Bathurst driver said.
"In particular in one moment when Liam Talbot lost it into turn one and I was directly behind him and had nowhere to go.
"It was really close actually. I came through turn one and I saw him have the spin and thought 'Ok he's spun on the inside of the track so I'll go around the outside'.
"But as I veered to the outside his car started to veer towards the outside as well, so I had to hit the brakes and revert back to the inside again.
"I only just missed him, it was by the skin of my teeth."
There was only about a metre in it and given Schumacher was travelling at around 75km/hr at the time, it highlighted his skill behind the wheel.
While that was a tight margin, the logistics of getting Perth involved a much greater distance.
Fortunately the team was able to benefit from a unique car pool.
Fellow Bathurst team - Anderson Motorsport - was also racing in Perth as part of the Super 2 series, so they partnered up.
"We opted to share the transporter and share the costs, because it's over an 8,000 round kilometre trip to get from Bathurst to Perth and back," Schumacher said.
"We were really fortunate to be able to do that."
Once in Perth the team had to adapt to the unfamiliar circuit.
Schumacher clocked the fastest lap in his class behind the wheel of the Audi R8 LMS Evo 2 late in practice, then qualified for the opening race in third.
That first race - which saw Schumacher have that moment with Talbot - delivered his third class win of the season.
Race two and it was another class win, Schumacher finishing some 28 seconds clear of his nearest amateur rival.
He also placed fifth outright, beating home the likes of Jamie Whincup and Prince Abu Bakar Ibrahim in the Triple Eight Mercedes.
"It was such a long way to travel to not get a result, so we were so happy to get those two wins, especially because it was at a circuit we'd never been to before," Schumacher said.
"The track is a quite difficult track, as an Am driver we have no pro driver to base our times off and it's physically demanding.
"You're always having to work on this circuit, it's only a low 50 seconds track, there are a lot of turns, only one long straight, so you're physically working all the time.
"If you make one mistake it ruins the entire lap, there's no opportunity to make up for that mistake. So its a very difficult circuit to learn, but I grew to it."
The team's decision to employ Gold Coast based engineer Brett Bull paid dividends as both he and Matt Johnson worked out the perfect tyre strategy.
"It was so crucial they were right because in race one on Saturday the tyres ballooned out of the window and made it really difficult towards the end," Schumacher said.
"But the guys got on top of that, it was a dream to drive in race two and the pace was shown all day."
Having claimed maximum points across the first two rounds, Schumacher's now eager to extend his series lead at Phillip Island on May 12-14.
"We can't wait to roll onto Phillip Island in two weeks time," he said.
"That's the hardest part for us, the transporter only gets back to Bathurst Thursday afternoon and then we have turn the preparation on the car around because our transporter has to leave the following Tuesday."
