THE prince has arrived - his St Pat's team-mates might not have realised it, but Seth Norris scored his maiden Central West Premier League Hockey goal in Saturday's season opener.
In the third quarter of the match against defending premiers Lithgow Storm, the 16-year-old got himself in perfect position.
"Riley [Hanrahan] was just running the ball down the sideline, I was on the seven, he put in a cross and I got a touch on it," Norris said.
"It was like a deflection goal. It was more just luck it went under the keeper, but a goal against Lithgow is a goal against Lithgow.
"I'd come close to scoring before, I had heaps of opportunities, I just could never find the net.
"So I think they all thought that it wasn't my first goal, they thought I'd scored last year, so I was like 'Yep' and just played along with it. I don't think they know it was my first goal."
Norris grew up in a hockey family and first swung a stick playing minkey for St Pat's.
He progressed through the ranks to find himself in first grade, but then opted for something different. Instead of hockey, Norris made the switch to playing rugby for Saint Stanislaus' College.
What lured him back to hockey was watching his older brother Fletcher in action. He's a New South Wales representative who has also been part of Hockey Australia's Men's Futures Squad.
That's what led Seth Norris to being dubbed 'the prince' by his Saints team-mates, given his brother is 'the king'.
"I got that nickname nearly straight away, but it's alright," Norris said.
"It's pretty obvious who the better one is," he added with a laugh.
"I played first grade but then I went and played rugby for awhile. It was just watching one of Fletcher's nationals, that gave me the motivation to come back."
It was on May 21 last year that Norris made his Central West Premier League Hockey debut.
That was at Bob Roach Field and was a 4-1 win over Orange Wanderers.
"It was a special moment, it was an unexpected thing to happen, but it was good," he said.
"It wasn't really intimidating because I'd been watching Fletch play for years. I sort of had an idea of what to expect, but at the same time had no idea what to expect."
With a season of playing in a competition that includes older, more experienced rivals and many who have state and national championships appearances on their resume, Norris now feels more at home.
He's learned off his coach Niel Howard and his fellow Saints.
"I feel more comfortable around them all now and they're all really good blokes," Norris said.
"Niel is really good, he gives good feedback and if he's focussing on someone else, then the older boys in the team will help you out a bit.
"The biggest difference is the pace of it. But I do enjoy it more."
Saturday's season opener against Storm was a rematch of last year's grand final.
While the Lithgow side won the 2022 decider, the Saints drew first blood this year with Norris' goal part of a 4-0 win.
"We hadn't done any pre-season trials, we'd just done a heap of fitness and got into the stick work a couple of weeks before," he said.
"Most of us played first grade a week before prem, that was sort of everyone's first game. So yeah, it was a pretty good result."
This weekend there is a general bye in men's Premier League, but will Norris still have a stick in hand.
He'll be lining up for the Bathurst representative side at the Hockey NSW Under 18 Boys State Championships in Wollongong.
It's the second year in a row Norris will be part of Bathurst's under 18s side.
"It will be weird going to a state champs actually match fit," Norris laughed. "You can't get any better prep than prem.
"Goulburn pulled out in div one, so now we're in div one. We played in div two last year and we came second.
"We've got a pretty similar side to last year, we've got a few recruits from other towns, but there's still most of us who played last year."
Bathurst has been placed in the same pool as North West Sydney, Illawarra South Coast, Sydney East and Tamworth. The state titles commence on Friday.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.