Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Seth Norris enjoys a special Central West Premier League Hockey moment

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated May 3 2023 - 10:05am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Seth Norris scored his maiden Central West Premier League Hockey goal for St Pat's in the season opener against Lithgow Storm. Picture by Anya Whitelaw
Seth Norris scored his maiden Central West Premier League Hockey goal for St Pat's in the season opener against Lithgow Storm. Picture by Anya Whitelaw

THE prince has arrived - his St Pat's team-mates might not have realised it, but Seth Norris scored his maiden Central West Premier League Hockey goal in Saturday's season opener.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.