Advocating for the establishment of a dedicated palliative care unit in all regional hospitals in NSW is just one of the lobbying priorities for the CWA of NSW.
Around 600 delegates are expected to attend this year's state CWA conference from 8 - 11 May in Bathurst, where members will outline future policy direction and priorities.
Several motions will be debated, focusing on a range of issues, including education, health, the environment, transport and telecommunications.
"The motions delegates will be discussing at this year's conference once again reflect the different perspectives, experiences and priorities of our membership and the issues of greatest concern to their branches and their communities," said CWA of NSW President Joy Beames.
"Advocating to policy-makers is at the heart of our organisation and each of the successful motions at this year's conference will form the platform for our lobbying priorities for the next 12 months."
Motions this year include:
The NSW executive committee will also discuss the option of bringing forward an urgency motion on the matter of mandatory life sentencing for those who kill emergency services workers, following the recent death of NSW paramedic Steven Tougher.
The conference's official opening is May 8, and includes this year's keynote address presented by Shanna Whan, creator and founder of Sober in the Country and the 2022 Australian of the year local hero winner.
"We're looking forward to all coming together in Bathurst this year to not only celebrate what has been another satisfying and successful year, but most importantly to discuss the issues of the highest significance to our members," Ms Beames said.
"There can sometimes be quite robust debate around different motions, but this is the result of the diversity of today's membership and ensures a range of views that not only strengthens our organisation but guarantees a broad and dynamic advocacy platform," Joy said.
