TWO days of full effort, perfect execution and no weakness - that is what has helped Bathurst's Roxy George to keep her dream of an invitation to the CrossFit Games alive.
While many people across Bathurst spent a cold weekend rugged up, Roxy was setting the CrossFit 2795 gym on fire as she competed in the CrossFit Games age group semi-finals.
The semi-final stage was only open to the top 30 ranked 16-17-year-old females in the world. Roxy went into it sitting in 20th.
After two brutal days she was 12th on the unofficial leaderboard.
"It was wow," Roxy's father and CrossFit 2795 trainer Dan George said.
"It's 19 points off 10th which is four places over the six scored events. Because it's a blind leaderboard you never know if you've done enough.
"We came up with our game plans of how we wanted to execute it and she came out and did everything perfectly. She didn't have a finish outside the top 20, I knew she didn't have a weakness.
"She was a bit deflated with 12th and saying 'I am so close, my goal has been the CrossFit Games since I started', but then the realisation is that out of the globe she's the 12th fittest 16 to 17-year-old female.
"She's the fittest in Australia and New Zealand, she beat everyone else in the Oceania region. There was something like 30,000 plus in her age group when it started.
"The calibre of people in front of her, they're all past CrossFit Games athletes as well. We've had no-one come near this."
While 12th place may on the surface seem like Roxy has missed out as only the top 10 earn a ticket to the CrossFit Games, Dan George explains she can still realise her dream.
"The leaderboard isn't finalised yet, that's not until the 10th of May. They have to go through all the videos for the validation, it's still an unofficial leaderboard, there could be some adjustments, so Rox still has hope," he said.
"They've got to go through and review 30 workouts, so the leaderboard could shuffle around. That's a full lockout of a deadlift, a full lock out of your overhead, not stopping your clean early before you've hit a full extension and elbows through, there's a lot of reps they have to go through.
"I'd say the top girl will qualify as an open age individual as well ... if that happens it can free up a spot, I'm 90 percent sure she'll qualify for one of those spots."
While crossing her fingers that the leaderboard will shuffle and she does earn a spot at the CrossFit Games, what Roxy has achieved already is impressive.
On day one there was rowing, shuttle runs, skipping (double unders) then snatch lifts with a maximum bar of 56 kilos.
That was followed by a work out of thrusters and muscle ups.
Watching her push test her limits were some highly regarded athletes in their own right.
"The Penrith Panthers boys came out, the injured players came out to watch," Dan George said.
"There was Taylan May and Izack Tago, James Fisher-Harris, Liam Martin and Spencer Leniu came out as well. It was so cool having them there.
"Taylan was there on the bike, he was sitting there between the sessions when they stopped the watch and he was just 'Go Rox, go'.
"The energy he was trying to bring and the excitement he had for that five minute workout was awesome. I said to Rox, 'How many people have got first grade internationals watching your workout?'. It was pretty incredible."
After that first day, Roxy was unofficially sitting 13th. It didn't get any easier on Sunday.
There was more lifting, burpees, box steps, kettlebells and rope climbs as well as a maximum freestanding handstand - she held that for 46 seconds.
If that wasn't enough, Roxy then did a redo of one of those workouts Sunday evening in order to try and further boost her overall standing.
"We got home on the Sunday about 4pm and I gave her time to relax a bit and it got to 5.30 and I asked her how she was feeling," Dan George said.
"She said she was feeling good so I said 'Ok let's go and redo that rope climb workout'. She said 'Isn't my score good enough?' and I told her that her score was amazing, but that she didn't want to wake up tomorrow and think 'What if'.
"She went out and redid it and she knocked 31 seconds off her time. It was the shot she had to take and she did it, it was the difference between her coming in 12th and coming in 15th.
"She left nothing in the tank, full effort, full victory."
