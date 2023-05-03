Ferris breaks through for her first Bathurst Women's Open crown

A SUPER opening round helped set up Katrina Ferris for her first ever Bathurst Women's Open title on Monday and Tuesday.
The former Bathurst Golf Club Women's Championship victor stepped up to win the Blair Athol Cup with rounds of 83 and 90 (173), getting home by six strokes over defending champion Lousea Johnston (179).
Last year's runner-up, Lee Pickett from Wentworth Golf Club, finished third (180).
It was a tricky time for the 120-plus golfers who took to the course over Monday and Tuesday's two rounds, with variable weather conditions forcing players to make the right adjustments over the course of the competition.
Ferris' accuracy over the opening day would prove the difference against her rivals.
"I can't believe I've won," she said.
"Yesterday was probably the best golf that I've played in three months, I'd say. I had 39 off the stick on the front nine and although I had a few more issues on the back nine it was a really enjoyable day.
"It was just one of those days where things just kept going right for me. Today wasn't so good, but that happens. I ran into a few trees, and it was a different sort of day today. It wasn't as wet and it was a little windier at times.
"The greens were faster today because they were a little drier. I found myself in a couple of sand pits that I don't normally find myself in but it was still a really fun day."
Ferris was it nice to see her short game coming to the fore at the right time.
"I chipped quite well today. Yesterday I was putting well and my driver wasn't too bad today," she said.
"A couple of my rescue shots were handy and there were also a couple of grown up shots where I had to just take my medicine, because they weren't that satisfying, but that's what you've got to do when you're in contention.
"My chipping game is something that's improved recently. I had a lesson with Nathan King and it's made a massive difference."
Coming into day two with the lead Ferris wasn't getting herself too caught up in wondering how her rivals were faring.
"Any time you play golf you're playing against yourself and the course," she said.
"You have no control over what anyone else is doing so you just get out there and have a good time."
Manor Cooper (146) was the A grade nett winner.
Visiting golfers dominated the B grade battle with Blackheath Golf Club's Lynne Pressley (195) securing a big eight stroke victory over Sally Gordon (203, Duntryleague) and Sharon Doyle (205).
Doyle came (149) came away with the nett victory.
In C grade in was a Pymble Golf Club 1-2 thanks to Susan Nelson (218) and Sarah Ellis (221).
Bathurst's Philippa Thompson (223) was third while the nett win went the way of Ellis (147).
