AGL faced considerable pressure from the former federal government to keep the Liddell coal-fired power station open for five years longer or sell it.
But investing in batteries and renewables generation made more sense for the diversified energy company.
We will soon see how this pans out.
It is evident, though, that governments can't always be relied upon to judge things well in the midst of a complex energy revolution.
That's why a national energy transition authority, to provide independent advice, and help protect the socio-economic needs of the most-affected workers and regions, is a timely idea.
