BATHURST residents don't have to travel far to enjoy award winning beverages, with a number of local wineries and distilleries producing high quality products that match it with the best in the country and even internationally.
One of these businesses is the Bathurst Grange Distillery, which was recently recognised on the world stage when their whisky and gin won silver medals respectively at the 2023 London Spirits Awards.
The local distillery was one of around 2000 other spirit brands entered in the competition from over 80 countries, with 367 entries from Australia.
The award recognises excellence in quality, value and packaging, and the family-run business was thrilled to place second and be named in the top 10 Australian whisky distilleries in the competition.
"We are honoured that our whisky has been recognised internationally, amongst the best in the industry," co-founder and head distiller at Bathurst Grange Distillery Toby Jones said.
"This puts our artisan distillery on the world stage as one of the best whisky distilleries in Australia, and proves that the climatic conditions in Bathurst are ideal for making excellent whisky.
"We set out on the journey to make great single malt whisky nearly 10 years ago with not much more than a dream, so it is wonderful that the results are now being recognised internationally and that the region can produce great whisky and gin."
The team at Bathurst Grange Distillery is very pleased with the comments from the judges, saying that they had made "a whisky with amber appearance, medium complexity with bread, leather, chocolate notes on the nose and palate with fuller body and long finish."
The distillery's Rose Garden Gin also received a silver medal in it's category, being described by judges as "a gin with delicate floral notes like chamomile or calendula. The palate is juniper forward with hints of citrus and an elegant smooth finish."
While the distillery has only been producing whisky and gin since 2019, the property has a rich 200-year history and the family will be celebrating the significant milestone later in the year.
