We write to thank you for your article about the appointment of prostate cancer nurse specialist Leanne Sargeant and for the facts about prostate cancer, the commonest cancer in men.
The members of the Bathurst district prostate cancer support group congratulate Leanne on her appointment, which is an important step in helping men with this cancer and their families.
Our thanks go to the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia and the local health service for enabling this appointment.
This is indeed good news. But can you imagine our dismay when our support group, which has been in existence for more than 22 years, failed to get a mention.
We are not self-seeking but rather sad that the men and families we exist to serve do not get to hear about us at every opportunity.
For years we have been advocating for more appropriate services, raising awareness about prostate cancer, giving talks, providing information and resources, and support to men and their families.
The health professionals are the experts of the disease, but we are the experts of the experience.
Talking to a man who has been through what you are facing can lessen anxiety and bring a realistic sense of optimism to men and their families.
Our support group meets in the Panther's Club the third Tuesday of each month at 5pm.
We are an informal group with no business, instead concentrating on fellowship, sharing experiences and supporting one another and our partners who join us in an important role.
On May 16, our guest speaker will be Bec, a social worker from Daffodil Cottage, and on June 20 Associate Professor Robert Zielinski, an oncologist, will give us an update on prostate cancer.
Men and women are always welcome at our meetings. Why not join us?
