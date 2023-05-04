Western Advocate
Home/News/Council

Community invited to attend Proclamation Day ceremony

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
May 4 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Proclamation Day ceremony will be held at the flagstaff. File picture
A Proclamation Day ceremony will be held at the flagstaff. File picture

EXACTLY 208 years to the day Governor Lachlan Macquarie proclaimed Bathurst a town, the community will come together to reflect on its history.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.