EXACTLY 208 years to the day Governor Lachlan Macquarie proclaimed Bathurst a town, the community will come together to reflect on its history.
A Proclamation Day ceremony will be held on Sunday, May 7 at the flagstaff in Stanley Street.
Mayor Robert Taylor said the day will also recognise "members of the community who have contributed to shaping the town".
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
The traditional of naming Living Legends began in Bathurst's bicentenary year in 2015, where 200 people who were positively contributing to the city were inducted on the honour roll.
More will be announced on Sunday, with Bathurst Regional Council yet to reveal how many new names there will be.
Cr Taylor said the nominations were "on par with previous years".
Another Proclamation Day tradition has been inducting new people, and sometimes animals, to the Pillars of Bathurst.
However, this will not occur in 2023, with Cr Taylor saying the pillars are now at capacity.
"Council is currently exploring alternatives of celebrating past members' contribution to the community, including in digital format," he said.
Members of the community are invited to attend the Proclamation Day ceremony, which commences at 10am.
The event will include a welcome to country and music by the Bathurst City and RSL Band, featuring Alana Datt.
The ceremony will be followed by light refreshments, and the community is encouraged to explore Bathurst's rich history via the self-guided tours of the Delightful Spots trail.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.