ORIGINAL, one-of-a-kind artworks are now on display, showcasing the beauty of colour and creativity at Paint and Clay: Gallery, Ceramics and Gifts, located at 244 Howick Street.
The business was opened on Saturday, April 8, and exhibits a range of artworks painted by owner Bernadette Meek, as well as a variety of ceramics and giftware.
"I wanted to follow my passion, so I decided to open a boutique gallery to showcase some of my artwork in a collaboration with a range of unique ceramics and giftware," Ms Meek said.
Everything in the store is of the highest quality, as it was important to Ms Meek that Paint and Clay stocks only products that are made locally, or in Australia.
"I really try to source, if not locally, certainly Australian made and designed," she said.
This includes products from Tasmania, Toowoomba, Gunnedah, Noosa, Byron Bay, and even some ceramics from local potter, Jennie Pottie at Heart for Clay.
The giftware available in store includes a range of books, jewellery, candles, baby wraps and linen cot sheets, and ceramic pots, plates, jugs and decorative items.
The store also stocks a range of woolen blankets from the Grampians National Park, a place that holds a special place in the heart of Ms Meek.
"It's a bit significant, my children's grandparents had a property which backed onto the Grampians, so I know the quality of the wool and everything," she said.
These blankets come in a variety of different, vibrant colour schemes, and are a great fit within the overall theme of the store - colour - which is especially evident in Ms Meek's art.
"To me, I paint because I love it, and I love colour," she said.
"I believe that colour creates an invigorating and positive energy, which can effect very much how we feel and live.
"I know how it makes me feel, so I kind of do it thinking 'well hopefully it will uplift people and make them feel good too.'"
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
The colourful store has helped to ensure that Ms Meeks dream to create a unique gift store has come to life.
"I've tried to do unique stuff," she said.
"I don't want to just be a standard gift store, I want to be something a bit unique, and a bit quirky and a bit boutique-y."
All paintings and artworks in the gallery are up for sale, and Ms Meek is currently looking into developing prints of her pieces to sell in the store.
She said that she currently has a few other things in the pipeline, but in the meantime, she is just looking forward to meeting the people of Bathurst in her store.
"I hope that people can just pop in and feel inspired and happy," she said.
The gallery is open from Wednesday to Friday, 10am to 4pm, and Saturday 10am to 2pm, or by appointment on 0418443891.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.