FINDING parking in the Bathurst central business district has long been a challenge, one that councillor Warren Aubin wants to address.
He has reissued his call for lined parking across the CBD, saying it's time to maximise the available space and improve consistency.
"It makes parking more even so you can actually get more cars parked, rather than if one car parks at 90 degrees and others can't park around it for ages," he said.
Bathurst Regional Council rolled out a trial of lined parking on one block of George Street in 2014, and later added lines to one block of Keppel Street.
Church Street also received lined parking in 2021.
It is something that Cr Aubin wants to see introduced across the entire CBD.
He acknowledged there would be push back from some motorists, but said they would get used to it, as people have in George and Keppel streets.
"When we did the block [in George Street] a few years back, everyone was saying 'Oh, yeah, but one car parks outside the line and everyone's out of line'. Well, have a look now," he said.
"Pretty much 99 per cent of people park between the lines.
"They've got used to it and they do it, and it's really not that hard."
He said other cities have lined parking throughout their CBDs, so it wasn't a stretch for Bathurst to do the same.
"I just think we're way overdue to be doing our CBD," he said.
"Every other city you visit has lines marked in their CBD for parking and we haven't, and our parking is all over the place.
"We need to get it regulated and we need to do it soon."
The problem Cr Aubin will encounter in his call for lined parking, though, is a lack of funding.
The draft budget for the 2023-24 financial year doesn't provide an allocation for line marking, and it would by no means be an inexpensive endeavour.
Cr Aubin recently questioned the director of Engineering Services, Darren Sturgiss, about how much it would cost, and was told that the price was between $5000 and $10,000 per block.
He would consider putting the project forward for consideration in the 2024-25 year, but he hopes money could be available before then.
"We do get things where money is put aside in the budget and it will come in under budget or it will get cancelled and the money's still there," Cr Aubin said.
"Money does pop up every now and then. It doesn't have to be $500,000, we're only looking at sort of up to $50,000.
"I would be hopeful of finding some money this year if something becomes available."
