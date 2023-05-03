AUSTRALIA'S international enduro will return to Bathurst once again in 2024 with a new date.
Organisers have confirmed that next year's Bathurst 12 Hour will be held from February 16-18.
The revised date is two weeks later than the 2023 event, with the change coming following extensive consultation with teams, fans, key stakeholders, manufacturers and international partners to ensure the growth of the event.
"There has been extensive consultation into the revised date, all of which is aimed at further growing the race as one of the leading GT endurance races in the world," event director Shane Rudzis said.
"It is only a two-week shift, however it creates several positives for our competitors from both Australia and overseas.
"Moving two weeks later allows for some separation from the start of the United States' season at the Daytona 24 Hour and opens the potential for participation from those teams.
"The slightly later start will also allow for Australian teams to better prepare across the Christmas - New Year period, while also allowing European teams to better manage their freight and travel logistics at the end of the current season.
"The race will remain the start of the Australian racing calendar and launch the 2024 season with a bang in New South Wales.
"Our thanks go to our partners at Destination New South Wales, the Bathurst Regional Council, SRO Group and all our partners for their support as we continue to build Australia's International Enduro into the future."
Event partners SRO Motorsports Group have confirmed that the Bathurst 12 Hour will remain the opening round of the Intercontinental GT Challenge, with the outright class remaining for all-professional driving combinations.
Positive discussions are already underway with potential teams and manufacturers from Australia and overseas, all keen to tackle Mount Panorama next year.
Australia's international enduro attracted a record attendance of 53,466 fans across the three days this year.
Tickets, grandstand seating and camping for the 2024 event will go on sale soon, with 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour campsite purchasers having exclusive access to a pre-sale window prior to general sales commencing.
Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor said he's looking forward to welcoming teams and spectators to Mount Panorama next February.
"The event continues to grow and the revised date will help ensure an even bigger line up of teams and drivers from across the world are able to participate," he said.
"This will only enhance one of the best endurances races in the world, on one of the best race tracks in the world and keep bringing race fans to Bathurst and the Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit."
For more information about the event, please visit www.bathurst12hour.com.au.
