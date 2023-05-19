THE enormous contribution Dr Robin McLachlan made to recording Bathurst's history will be remembered for many years to come.
Bathurst Regional Council will introduce a new honour in recognition of contributions to heritage and history, naming it the Dr Robin McLachlan Heritage Award.
The decision to establish the award was made at council's April 19 ordinary meeting.
The award falls in line with council's existing plans to support and recognise the community to maintain, conserve, research, promote and interpret the region's heritage and history.
Dr McLachlan, a historian who taught at Charles Sturt University and authored multiple publications, died on October 6, 2022.
His death came less than nine months after he received an Order of Australia Medal.
His contributions were acknowledged in a report by council's director of Environmental, Planning and Building Services, Neil Southorn.
"Dr Robin McLachlan OAM made significant public history contributions to the Bathurst region and for many years worked very closely with council on a range of history and interpretation projects," he said.
"Contact has been made with Dr McLachlan's family, who are very much delighted that his memory and contribution in Bathurst might be recognised in this way."
The Dr Robin McLachlan Heritage Award will be awarded only when a worthy recipient or new recipient project is identified, rather than being an annual award.
It would be awarded by council to either:
Council's funding support would be directed toward specific project costs only, and the level of support for new project recipients, at any given time, is not limited to a specific amount.
It would be considered on a case-by-case basis on the merits of the project.
The Dr Robin McLachlan Heritage Award would replace the Bathurst Macquarie Medal Heritage Project/Scholarship in council's suite of programs.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.