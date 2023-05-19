Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Dr Robin McLachlan Heritage Award established to honour historian

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated May 19 2023 - 11:58am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Robin McLachlan is being remembered with a new award. File picture
Dr Robin McLachlan is being remembered with a new award. File picture

THE enormous contribution Dr Robin McLachlan made to recording Bathurst's history will be remembered for many years to come.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.